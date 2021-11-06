The COP charade

An 85-car motorcade for President Biden at the G20 in Rome, 400 private jets parked up at COP26, dozens of limousines and five-star banquets, 25,000 delegates (you read that right) emitting hot air, lectures from the Royal Family who have flown 545,161 miles in the last five years, enough to get to the Moon and back, and then around the Earth’s equator three times.
Yes, the hypocritical moralising of the elites to the rest of us taking place at COP26 has been a grotesque spectacle. Do they take us for fools? Yes, they do.
To listen to the Prime Minister stand there and tell the world: “Let us work for the survival of ours, and all species. Let’s not choose extinction,” had my jaw on the floor.
This is the same man who said: “No hairy-leg crab is going to stand in the way of the Sandals project,” which would have destroyed the Bon Accord Lagoon and Buccoo Reef Marine Park. The same man now wants to build a Marriott resort on SW Tobago’s last unspoiled beach and important turtle-nesting area.
The same man is still trying to build an industrial port in Toco which will destroy coral reefs and disrupt endangered leatherback turtle migration routes, while destroying local tourism.
But he is by no means alone. The host of COP26, blundering Boris, likened the current situation to James Bond defusing a bomb, while boasting of the UK’s “huge” cut in emissions over the last 30 years.
He neglected to tell anyone that in fact the UK had merely exported all its emissions-heavy manufacturing industries to China and India.
Yet those countries, and Russia, are pilloried for not trying to get to net zero by 2050. Well, they are not stupid and nor, it seems, are they hypocrites. They and others know that energy from cheap fossil fuels is the only realistic way of lifting living standards of developing countries out of poverty, and providing education and healthcare. Net zero by 2050, or even decades later, is an illusion politicians promise, knowing it cannot be delivered. But they will say anything to suit their short-term goals because they won’t be in office when the bills roll in. And what bills they will be.
It will cost multiples of trillions of dollars for rich countries to reach net zero. Fantasy money. In the US, it is estimated it will cost US$11,300 per person per year. President Biden cannot even get his current “green” agenda through Congress. No politician will be re-elected offering such huge taxes and cuts in services.
US$600 billion is currently spent on subsidising inefficient and expensive technology like solar and wind, putting up lots of it and making us feel good, but having very little impact on global emissions.
There are those who say much more of that money should instead be spent on research and development of green energy, mitigation and adaptation. They point to the ingenuity of humans for innovation: we have lifted life expectancy from 30 to 32 years in 1900 to 73 to 74 today; of our incredible advances in medicine, the doubling and tripling of crop yields, our wealth improvements which have seen deaths from natural disasters plunge 99 per cent in 100 years. We can fix climate change too, they argue. But not like this.
But it is those in the media, who fawn over Greta Thunberg and her bizarre view that the UK is guilty of “climate crimes” for starting the industrial revolution (which has been ultimately responsible for all comforts of modern life), who are the most irresponsible and dishonest.
The entire premise of COP26 as hyperventilated by the media and echoed by all the talking heads is that we face extinction. There is absolutely no evidence for this.
The “climate emergency” is predicated on computer climate models used by the IPCC. But these models are, according to a pioneer of climate modelling, “demonstrably unfit for purpose”. President Obama’s former undersecretary for science in the US Department of Energy, and top science adviser to the President, physicist Steve Koonin, is scathing.
“We are repeatedly told ‘the models say’. But the complicated computer models used to project future temperature, rainfall and so on remain deficient. Some models are far more sensitive to greenhouse gases than others. Many also disagree on the baseline temperature for the Earth’s surface... the more ‘sophisticated’ the models get, the less they agree,” he said. Koonin said the highest-emissions scenarios of the future are unlikely, “even though those are the ones you’re mostly likely to hear about in media reports”.
“The media and politicians are exaggerating and distorting the evidence, said Koonin. “They lament an allegedly broken climate and proclaim, yet again, that we are facing the ‘last, best chance’ to save the planet from a hellish future. In fact, things aren’t—and won’t be— anywhere near as dire... we should be wary of the torrent of hyperbole sweeping the globe.” A reminder from 2004: “The (London) Observer warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020. Nuclear conflict, mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting will erupt across the world.”
It’s telling that this junket is called COP26. It means the extravagant, carbon-emitting talk fest has failed 25 times in the past. Will we have COP50, or will they switch to using Zoom? Why else should we take them, or the media, seriously?
—Mark Meredith is a freelance journalist and photographer