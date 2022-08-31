The CoP order of merit list: timing is everything

One may well wonder for a second time, and of equal importance, about the impetus behind the timing of the Prime Minister’s public denunciation of Gary Griffith being considered for appointment as Commissioner of Police (CoP).
Now, to be clear, I am not a supporter of Griffith, particularly given the extensive and unprecedented power and authority of the CoP over members of the Police Service falling under the rank of CoP and Deputy CoP by virtue of Sections 123 and 124 of the 2006 constitutional amendment legislation.
We know now that the mystery man who spoke to the President and/or chair of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) on the very day the chair was delivering the order of merit list containing the names in order of merit for selection by the Parliament of the next CoP, culminated in the list being withdrawn and, accordingly, no notification given by the President to the Parliament.
After much public uproar, the members of the Seepersad-led commission resigned; a new commission was appointed; and most importantly, the merit list in which Griffith allegedly was first choice, quashed; and the process restarted.
On the very last day to apply for the post of CoP, Griffith applied once more. Last week Tuesday, as if on cue, the PM is quoted by all the media houses as stating “Gary’s appointment was the worst mistake of my life”. Well, there is no disputing what the PM meant citizens to conclude. But was the PM, for a second time, telegraphing to the recently-appointed PolSC that Griffith’s name is not to be included on the order of merit list, and certainly not as top choice?
Well, timing is everything and the PM speaking out at this stage may have much to do with the change in the process of selection of the CoP. But I will let the PM explain the change and how it has intercepted executive involvement in the critical exercise of the selection of persons for the merit list.
In the Hansard report of Monday, July 9, 2018, under the heading Commissioner of Police (Appointment of Mr Harold Phillip), in which the selection process was properly scuttled for failure to follow the constitutional procedure for selection of the CoP, the PM referenced the former law. He noted that previously, the PM would have received from the independent PolSC the individual the commission believed should succeed to the office of CoP, and that the PM, also head of the National Security Council, “in the quiet of his office”, would be given the opportunity “to sanction or not sanction the recommendation of the commission”.
The PM went on to say the system was changed and a new system put in place while he was abroad. Under this system, “the Prime Minister must have no say in the appointment of the CoP because it is political. Bring it to Parliament... because it falls to the majority in the House to vote for the person... No longer the Prime Minister in the quiet of his office but in public ridicule and public misinformation...” Most significantly, the PM noted, with what must have been dismay, “the Prime Minister and his Cabinet have no role in the selection process whatsoever. We have to wait until the notification comes here”.
He blamed the giving-up of the PM’s power of veto on former PM Manning. He stated that “under the Manning government, criminals were running riot in this country to the point where a package of legislation came to the Parliament and to get the Opposition to support, they bargained away the power of veto and we put in place a camel designed by a horse committee”.
So, what options are open to a PM who “took an oath to observe the law and follow the constitution”? Well, the order of merit list is not yet completed. It has not been submitted to the President who is constitutionally mandated to prepare the requisite notification for the selection of the successful candidate by Parliament via affirmative resolution. For all one knows, Griffith may be first, or at the very least, on the order of merit list.
At this point in the process, the PolSC is still preparing the order of merit list, mandated to do so free of political or other interference. This latest outburst by the PM can understandably be viewed as a desperate attempt on the part of an executive hemmed in by constitutional strictures to attempt to influence the merit list selection process by an independently constituted PolSC. This latest attempt is nothing short of egregious.
—Author Karen Tesheira is a former government minister.