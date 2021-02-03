CoviD is a serious matter of health or ill-health and, in millions of cases around the world, including in Trinidad and Tobago, a matter of life or death.
The vaccine was seen as the one clear-cut solution to the health pandemic, but also to escape economic reversal and to avoid further social deterioration. But now that several vaccines have been approved, the issue is production in enough quantities, logistical efficiency in distribution and reach, and fairness of distribution across the world as developed countries try to acquire and store enough vaccines to vaccinate their own populations first. This has come to be described as vaccine nationalism.
If the developed world whose scientists have developed the vaccines cannot get worldwide distribution right; if vaccine nationalism leaves much of the developing world behind, with all the risks that attend such an eventuality, I really don’t see how the developed world could ask the developing world to cooperate on anything else in the future post Covid. Why would they want to?
Moreover if as events unfold, it turns out to be a case of every country for itself and devil take the hindmost, with the inevitable health consequences, escalation of infections and rising Covid-related deaths in some marginalised countries, it will be hollow for anyone to preach cooperation and collaboration on anything else in the near future, hoping to get a positive response from countries who feel hard done by, because of the unfair distribution of vaccines.
The vaccines came, first of all, with a problem of the need for sub-zero refrigeration for one of them, and then there is the issue of a second vaccine within a month of injection of the first dose, creating a problem of organisation, follow-up and education/communication to alert populations to the responsibility of each individual in ensuring that he/she is properly vaccinated. Many developing countries are hard pressed to do this well. Now with AstraZeneca some countries are refusing to administer this to anyone over 65.
And now, as the world is waiting for the vaccine rollout, there is the issue of sufficiency of production, the logistical nightmare of distribution, the dreaded issue of vaccine nationalism, and the emerging unfairness in allocation of vaccines between industrialised and developing countries. Moreover, the management of distribution and the resulting distributional impact will result in unequal consequences.
How will the leaders of the industrialised world be able to look the leaders of developing countries in the eye and with a straight face, offer an explanation?
And how in the future, would they be able to generate enough credibility from the developing world to ask for cooperation with them on matters of mutual interest, and why would developing countries’ leaders not be sceptical, unresponsive and uncooperative in the wake of an unfair system which mismanaged a world pandemic because of an abject failure of collaborative and cooperative governance?
How will the World Health Organisation (WHO) and its subsidiary institutions be able to justify their continued existence?
Not establishing a framework for moral responsibility and the highest standards of ethical conduct in the resolution of the Covid crisis will only raise the level of risk in an already too uncertain and too unpredictable world.
Given that the Covid crisis was not a Black Swan event, since the possibility of such a pandemic was not only anticipated but publicly discussed, long before Covid broke out in Wuhan, then it is possible to argue that this pandemic occurred because of a global failure to manage this risk.
Given that it has now become clear that vulnerability anywhere increases risk everywhere, then vaccine nationalism must be regarded as a myopic miscalculation of risk and ought not to be pursued.
Industrialised countries and the WHO have a moral obligation to get this right. We need to make the vaccination available across the world and this means ramping up production and approving more vaccines. Not only because it is the rational, reasonable and right thing to do, but also such an approach more effectively manages risk for the world.
T&T and Caricom need to assert themselves on the issue of allocation and must place orders as a priority.
• Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie is a former minister of planning and UWI principal