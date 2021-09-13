When introducing myself at functions at which I’m master of ceremonies, I’d add that I support the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Cue light-hearted heckling and good-natured booing. I’d feign surprise at the hubbub that the mere mention of the enemy caused. All good fun. It’s a great ice-breaker.
We treat CPL teams as if they’re our national sides, but they’re franchises – private sector entities owned by businessmen, with serious sponsorship money behind the teams and the competition. Before we even get to the overseas imports, the teams have mixed Caribbean nationalities.
The captain of the Warriors is Nicholas Pooran, a Trinidadian, one of three out of six captaining CPL sides. TKR star Sunil Narine previously played for the Warriors. In the last preliminary round game on Sunday between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and TKR, Patriots’ Trinidadian captain Dwayne (DJ) Bravo caught his own brother, Darren, and celebrated energetically. I wonder how Bravo family members felt about that, and who they were rooting for in that moment.
DJ got injured in 2019 and had to pass the leadership of TKR onto Kieron Pollard. This year, DJ moved to the Patriots – for a fresh challenge, he said. In the bright lights of the CPL show, The Champion is no one’s supporting act.
Young Guyanese batsman Sherfane Rutherford, fuelled by a desire to show the Warriors that they hadn’t valued him, migrated to the Patriots. Given more batting responsibility and belief by his captain, he seemed to take pleasure in dismantling the Warriors bowling on his way to a match-winning half-century against them early in the competition.
The Patriots were also the landing spot for Chris Gayle, who fell out with the Jamaica Tallawahs. The self-proclaimed Universe Boss, 42 next week, has clearly lost a step and moves with all of the nimbleness of a ferry, but he had a goal to aim for in selection to next month’s world cup in UAE and Oman.
Trinidadian Evin Lewis, a Patriot for so long that he’s practically Kittitian, never forgot Pollard’s gamesmanship that cost him a rare T20 century in 2017. Pollard played then for the Barbados Tridents. Redemption came last Saturday, in defeat of TKR. The Patriots have men seeking vindication, and DJ has channelled that.
Barbadian Roston Chase of St Lucia Kings, the tournament’s most consistent batsman, appeared to have won the match against the Barbados Royals last weekend, but New Zealander Glenn Phillips played the best knock of the competition to thwart the Kings.
It’s tempting to look at this churn and movement through the prism of the Caricom Single Market and Economy. Sportsmen/women are a category of worker allowed to work in any of the participating single market countries, but let’s expand this thought experiment.
Once commerce around an enabled work environment is liberalised, the private sector will see and take opportunities. If we have both relaxed passport controls and private sector control – including by foreign controlling interests – then investors would also look beyond the Caribbean for their labour needs.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing. CPL got a few outstanding pros like Phillips, and in past seasons, Chris Jordan of England – but never top-tier T20 players like Pat Cummins or David Warner of Australia, Hardik Pandya of India, or Jos Buttler of England.
Where the quality has been higher, players like Mohammed Hafeez of Pakistan have long stopped being in contention for their countries, and are near the end of their careers. Colin Munro of TKR and Faf du Plessis of St Lucia have both been effectively retired by New Zealand and South Africa respectively – not picked for the world cup. For the Warriors, the cost of losing Rutherford outweighed the benefits of having Hafeez, 41 next month, even if he has played 55 tests for Pakistan.
Caribbean governments have incentivised CPL franchises to attract and keep them. Franchises aren’t loyal. In the National Basketball Association for example, the Vancouver Grizzlies moved to Memphis, 3,000 km away, because it made commercial sense. In the CPL, franchise interests and the national interest don’t always coincide.
Franchises are in “win now” mode. Cricket West Indies and national cricket boards want emerging Caribbean players to get opportunities, but imports can block their path. However, free movement within the marketplace does mean that a youngster can seek opportunities elsewhere.
One of the long-standing fears of OECS states is that free movement could swamp their small labour markets. There are no St Lucians in the Kings squad; and the Patriots can count only Colin Archibald from Nevis in theirs. There’s good representation by Windward and Leeward Islands players, but St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia have a cricket-labour shortage.
Franchise owners don’t have an attachment to national identity anyway. At a time that Barbados is looking to change the constitutional arrangement in which the British monarch is head of state, it’s a backward step to rename the franchise the Royals, instead of the Tridents. St Lucia’s rebranded from the Zouks to the Kings. In 2015 T&T’s franchise was renamed the Knight Riders.
I get the commercial logic in making it brand-consistent with big sister franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in India, but Red Steel was the most evocative name among all of the franchises. T&T gained some Bollywood magic in Shah Rukh Khan, but lost a bit of its indigenous soul. I suspect that TKR fans don’t care. They want to get to tomorrow’s final, and win again.
The author, a T&T-based
media consultant, will be wearing green today and hopefully tomorrow.