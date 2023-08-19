The cult of us vs them

Back when Donald Trump was voted president of the United States, a then-work colleague was very open in his admiration of the new leader. A black Trinidadian man who was obviously self-conscious about his height, he saw himself reflected and represented in a six-foot-tall white American billionaire.
He was open in his praise, and disparaging of former president Barack Obama, whom he saw as wishy-washy and weak. “Go home, change out of that pants you have on. Put on a dress and let me take you somewhere nice and explain it to you.” He issued this distasteful invite with chest puffed out and an inappropriate touch on my lower back. I will leave it up to the reader to figure out my response.
Last week, Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted in Georgia over their efforts to overturn his election loss in the state in 2020. The details are mind boggling—and documented exceptionally well. It includes wanting one of his attorneys to access voting machines and to steal data from a voting machine company, and is his fourth indictment in five months.
This has created an implausible political dichotomy of him being a criminal defendant and presidential candidate simultaneously.
Quick legal lesson—an indictment in this case means a grand jury was set up by a prosecutor to determine if there was enough evidence of probable cause that the person in question committed a crime. Enough evidence of this was found, and the person was formally charged with commission of that crime and is required to appear in court to enter a plea.
Amazingly, there is nothing in the US constitution that prevents Trump from running for president, despite his having been charged with numerous crimes. Even more astounding is the fact that these multiple charges have had very little effect on his supporters. He remains the frontrunner in the Republican race to square off against the current President, Joe Biden. Why?
We very easily dismiss persons whose political positions we disagree with. They are lumped together as dumb, ignorant, corrupt, self-serving, racist. Indeed, these are the words continuously used to describe the persons who openly and continuously voice their support for Trump and it is easy to understand why, as the hoops they must jump through to excuse the seemingly inexcusable become larger, more convoluted and deeply intricate.
It calls to mind Theodore Abel’s study, “Why Hitler Came Into Power”, which documented his findings from an examination he undertook in 1934 to determine why Germans supported Adolf Hitler.
He found evidence of anti-Semitism, obviously, and racism. He also found ignorance and limited political understanding. But more importantly, he discovered his supporters voiced a strong feeling of Germany being in decline, a sense that there was a previous national greatness that could be reclaimed, a fear of social disorder, and a longing for a strong political leader.
Suddenly, the identity of Nazi party members becomes more disturbing—it’s easy to say I could never support a political candidate because he is openly racist. It is much harder to not support a candidate who promises to take you and your country back to a time where you felt like you had worth.
A Trump rally bears similarities with our own local political rallies. They are a party, a festival, a “bram”. The supporters perform their devotion to the candidate and to the party enthusiastically and fervently. He speaks to them of the might of the United States and its role and mission in the world.
Unfortunately, he goes on, the failings of others—not of his and his supporters—have led to this despoliation of the country. Where before it was a leader, it has fallen from its rightful place. He sees the hard work and sacrifice of the persons shouting his name. Only he sees the purity and goodness and intent that lies at the heart of his supporters because it is what lies in his heart, too. Only he can make America great again, because he is them.
So, how does this explain my misguided associate? How is it possible that a man who had to pay for sex is seen as sexually successful? How is a failed businessman seen as the only person who can restore economic greatness? How can a man who cheated on his three wives, faces numerous criminal charges, and has never been to church be seen as the next Messiah?
Because his supporters believe that not only does he see them, he IS them. His language, behaviours and acts are crude, undiplomatic and sometimes violent, but he sold this as him “telling it like it is”. And he is uniquely able to do so BECAUSE he is rich. He cannot be bought by the enemy BECAUSE he is a billionaire.
Obama was a rich Harvard elite who grew up in Hawaii. Hillary Clinton was Wall Street and a career politician. But he is the voice of the voiceless, and what a voice it is. If his rhetoric is crude, sexist or violent, it is a language familiar to his supporters, who for years felt they had to keep silent for precisely those reasons.
Leadership is never about the character of the leader as an individual. It is about the individual as a member of a group. The successful leader is the one who can create a shared sense of “us” and to successfully represent, instil and advance this feeling.
Trump has managed to do this amazingly well, so much so as to include a black man in the Caribbean so far removed from his sphere of influence.
—Author Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.