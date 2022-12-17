Last week I went up to Cumuto to lime with some friends. Once we got off the CR Highway and headed more directly to our destination, it seemed that we had entered another country, at another time, maybe 100 years ago, when horse and buggy was the standard, and people understood that at some point in their trip they all had to get off, and somehow make their way across the moat; and that some could coax the horses across, even as they protected them from drowning; while others found a way to shoe-horn the carriage over, while standing knee-deep in raging muddy water, as they sought to navigate river beds.
But this was not back in times, when Merikins, and Amerindians, and runaway slaves co-mingled here, feeding on wild meat they had caught, and had smoked over firewood, and could be seen on the horizon stumbling along country back roads, on the alert for mapepire.
Yes, there must have been a time in Central and elsewhere in this country early on, when travel would have required time and temerity; when people physically lifted their carriages and rafts over moats, and when they had to band together in struggle against raging streams.
But this is 2022, man. In America they are going up in rockets for rides just to see the earth for a few minutes, and coming back down. In China they have constructed breath-taking bridges, traversing mountain passes.
Then there are very fast trains traversing cities in little time. These countries are defining 21st-century travel. They have long gone past roads and indeed have, in some cases, resorted to magnetic levitation trains that don’t even touch the ground.
So, anyway, I almost got carried away there, pretending that I live in some modern country, where there are smart engineers pushing the boundaries of travel all the time.
Look, I am a realistic man. I know that I live in the Third World, and that life here can be set across a gradient.
But I think roads should have been solved here by now. Across the country. Every nook and cranny. Long time the issue used to be that there were holes in the road. We used to call them pot-holes in Marabella.
However, on Pointe-a-Pierre hill I have been documenting one for the last 14 years, since I returned home from the US. It is half-way up the hill on a bend. I have worked out a manoeuvre to get around it that requires balancing almost on two wheels.
I am not sure that is legal. And I often wonder what will it take to get some entity to own up to being responsible for fixing the road on Pointe-a-Pierre hill. Do we have to get back McNaughton Jones?
Anyway it is the Cumuto road that got me started. All of a sudden, the road got bad, as we went past the TTPost place, and a school. We soon found ourselves on an embankment, with the other half of the road about six feet below.
Having dropped just so, maybe at last rainfall. So, one lane.
Then it got worse as we moved along driving on the good half of the road or, more accurately, the remaining half, and the precipice that was now the left lane of the road ten feet down. Teetering.
So we had to contend with a single lane of traffic as we tried to make our way, running the gauntlet of precipices, sometimes the right lane being well below us, sometimes the left lane. One surprising thing about this was that taken separately, both lanes of the road were smooth, and seemed freshly resurfaced.
So the issue was not holes in the road, but the road itself in a hole. I am not a prayerful man, but some of the situations we encountered on our way on the Cumuto road helped me to see why some people pray in certain situations. Like a 20-foot drop constituting the left lane.
So there was much evidence that in fact there had been recent extensive road work in Cumuto. But unlike fried bake and buss-up shut, where you could just roll the dough flat and you are good, roads require reinforcement, especially piling. They can’t just be smooth.
Who got that contract, boy?
When I was in primary school, we had a song—“The Wise Man Built His House”, as follows:
The wise man built his house upon the rock (3 times)
And the rains came tumbling down
The rains came down and the floods came up (3 times)
And the house on the rock stood firm
The foolish man built his house upon the sand (3 times)
And the rains came tumbling down.
The rains came down and the floods came up (3 times)
And the house on the sand went crash!
And as we drove through Cumuto, it was clear to me that the road was repaired by the foolish man, who in this country we call the smart man. Because he gets paid even if the Cumuto road surface is found in the Caroni Swamp after the first rain.
You roll the road smooth and you mark it nice with white paint, then the rain come and the road is now 25 feet below, and cars are teetering above, awaiting their turn to fall. To slide down into the abyss.
Cumuto is such an idyllic place! It is not behind God back, as people used to say long time. It is accessible. There is a road.
Who is the Minister of Works? Do we have such a minister?
I saw a car in a culvert at the roadside. Many more would have shared that fate across the rain. Because the Cumuto road is an abomination. An absolute disgrace. The technology required to reconstitute this road is rudimentary. Piling first to uphold the structure. That is the key.
The engineer has to design a road that does not become part of the river debris when the rains come. That problem was solved centuries ago.
—Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.