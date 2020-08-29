The deep corruption

As we mark the 58th anniversary of Independence, the sustainability of Trinidad and Tobago as an economy and society is in question. Signs of decay are all around with the economy slowing into stagnation, bringing business closures, unemployment and grief to homes and communities. I have also been warning that we face the prospect of complete depletion of foreign reserves which have been decimated over the last five wasted years.
Last week, Caribbean economist Marla Dukharan agreed that with “rising debt and persistent weakness in our exports, we will run out of foreign currency, if nothing is done”. As I have repeatedly warned, without foreign earnings, this society would collapse into a failed state.
We must accept responsibility for our condition. We have been irresponsible as a nation. Our history was brutal, but Independence came easily as Britain disengaged from Empire after World War II. At the start, though a divided society, we inherited laws and rudimentary systems of administration and governance from the British. We had a civil service, legislature, systems of security, justice, education, health and local government. There was some limited opportunity and social mobility. It was a start and we ought to have done much better. But we never adequately capitalised. We have been squandering our chances.
The main problem has been our politics. It didn’t deepen the democracy. It has not ensured transparency and accountability because, like colonialism, it has kept the people out of the corridors of power. We vote and wait. We elect a Parliament that is not empowered, on our behalf, to supervise the Cabinet, public service, security systems, State enterprises, resources, etc.
This is an unsupervised nation dominated by the executive. There is no true separation of powers. Nationhood has been a sham. Not surprisingly, waste, mismanagement and corruption are rife. Check the Auditor General’s reports that the Parliament routinely shelves. And, in the 21st century, without full disclosure, the Cabinet could decide to rent a property owned by an attorney general and his wife that will earn them over $23 million in three years; and except for the Opposition, there was hardly a stir from the body politic. Indeed that individual was re-elected in the recent elections and retained his powerful portfolio. Our politics does not protect us.
In fact, it facilitates the reign of corruption. Public office has been abused for personal gain through bribery, insider information, peddling influence, accepting gifts, cronyism and nepotism, and engaging in conflicts of interest. It is tragic.
Whilst ordinary citizens struggle for survival, corrupt public officials wheel, deal and steal hundreds of millions.
I have said, “Corrupt public officials are as evil as murderers prowling at night. They murder the nation’s future. They look so decent: jacketed or perfumed and pretty, smiling at the cameras, feigning care and concern. But they are wolves in sheep’s clothing, serpents underneath; totally conscienceless, uncaring of people and poverty; and untroubled by the looming threats to the nation’s viability.”
Untrammelled avarice has robbed this nation of phenomenal resources that should have been deployed for its development.
But we the people allow it. That is the deeper corruption. In this society, politically polarised by race, almost half the population turns a blind eye when it is their party’s turn to gorge. Apparently thievery is tolerable when it is one’s own doing it. So it is always “we time now” for some group here.
Those who shout to hoarseness against it grow silent when their party rules and new thieves do the stealing; and those who dare stand up are excoriated as traitors to the tribe.
Such is the corruption of this society by race-based politics. The people blunt themselves, deny their wisdom, suffocate their potential and endanger their children’s future for the mere identification with power, protecting utterly selfish individuals who care nothing about them and who indeed scorn and privately mock the masses whom they ride to power.
We shouldn’t therefore moan about our perennial problems when we ourselves pave the way for the unscrupulous.
In any society with standards, the Cabinet must adhere to rigorous ethical standards. No minister would walk into a bank with $143,800 to conduct business, give no verifiable explanation, retain their Cabinet post and get re-elected to office. We have allowed the brazenness and shadiness.
Have we asked who first gave the green light for that aborted $471 million HDC contract containing “lavish” terms and conditions with “unprecedented benefits” for the Chinese company CGGC, once blacklisted for misconduct by the World Bank? Was some high official expecting a massive kick-back? This issue never even surfaced in the recent elections.
It is only we the people who can save ourselves from the depth of our corruption. Stop trusting politicians because they look like you. Rare is the individual who carries in his being the genuine promise of deliverance.
Be careful of the maggots who feed off the nation’s rotting politics of race. But above all, look yourself in the eye, Trinidad and Tobago. Take a hard, long look in the mirror and see. The corruption is deep.