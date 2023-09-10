The devil’s underpants

“Hotter than the devil’s jockey shorts” was one term used to describe the recent extreme heat conditions. Then there was “I got to get my life together. This heat made me realise that I cannot go to hell.” Another one was “The heat index is somewhere between OMG and WTA.”
In comparison to the last few weeks when the sun felt like it was just overhead, these last few days have been maybe slightly cooler. I am not getting too excited or relieved, though, as I am expecting the periods of extreme heat to continue.
The danger of extreme heat underscores the basic need for a milieu setting to maintain optimum quality of life and, in fact, to maintain life itself. Everything functions in a range. Our body temperatures are best between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius. When it gets too cold or too hot, this is when you see organs start to shut down. In terms of heat-related illnesses, the spectrum starts with heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, then death.
The same goes for everything, really. It is not that there is an absolute high or low, good or bad, black or white—it is really about what range is best in which to function. So, for blood pressure, the range for the upper number or systolic is 100 to 120. The range for the lower number or diastolic is 70 to 80. As you get older and according to what medications you are on, your normal ranges can be slightly higher or lower. Same for your electrolytes or body salt levels.
Blood glucose is also similar. There is a normal body range, but as you get older and according to your activity level, medication or genetics, your range can be slightly higher or lower. The goal, though, is not to wait until the values are high or low and then react to bring it down or up. The times when it is out of range cause organ damage and the effects accumulate. So, the goal is to not get it out of range.
Your body is like a house or car. It does not make sense to do a massive deep cleaning every month and ignore the times in between. It does not make sense to not service for a year then rush to do a full service. The real idea is to keep maintaining your car or house. This will either help maintain or even appreciate its value. The real goal is to maintain the milieu.
This is an important concept for many of us who think we should take our medication for our particular medical condition only when it is high or low, only when there is a flare or an event, only if we are feeling a little “cargo”, and only if we have some “bad feeling”.
If it is staying within the range, we somehow think our body is thus maintaining the milieu without the medication, and thus we are justified to take a quick break and stop for a while. Then slowly the numbers creep back up or down, and then we have some symptom, or we have an episode, and we then are pushed to restart again.
At that time, we are unbelievably surprised that it has reached so out of range. Then we use a higher medication dose with some additional herbal medication to bring it up or down faster, and then we are out of whack and all over the shop.
The milieu is being maintained because we are on the medication. Thus, we have to find the correct dose and balance for our system and keep it there, and use the particular medication daily. The real goal is to maintain the milieu.
Of course, the balance can change. If we are diabetic and we change our eating habits and exercise programme, we can reduce our medication requirements. But when this occurs, the medication plan is weaned slightly and slowly until we get the right balance for the new state.
But if we are doing nothing different, stopping our medication because we are “feeling good” is not the way to go. We are feeling good because we have the right balance at the moment. The real goal is to maintain the milieu.
The thing that both doctors and patients under-appreciate is the customisation and individualisation of treatment plans to suit the particular person. We are all different and because of our cell chemical balance, genetics, hormones, gender, family history, family dynamics, age, personality, work status, life factors and major life events experience, we each can require a different mixology combination for a physical health plan.
The same goes for mental health, and probably even more so. Different persons can handle different degrees of stressor events at different phases in their lives, and thus each requires different solution combinations. Plants are a great example. Some like more sun; some, shade. Some need more water; some, less. Some, more nitrogen plant food. Some, more prone to fungus infestation. The real goal is to maintain the milieu.
The unrelenting, increasing, unstoppable, unbreakable crime wave seems, though, to be disrupting and killing the milieu. We are unable to maintain any milieu. Right now, that devil’s jockey shorts seems like the only safe space to be.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.