Dr Samuel Lochan and Mariano Browne —the first, a former secondary school teacher and colleague at The UWI’s School of Education, the other, a fellow commentator on public affairs and former minister of government—have joined the conversation started by the recently published “Statement on the education of children of African origin’’ to which I am a signatory. I welcome their contribution.
They allow that our argument—which they summarise as the need for a system of education for all that “responds to needs…; systematically identifies, monitors and targets weaker performers…; recognises the importance of ECCE…; [and] does not penalise children for their inherited deficits”—“is a strong one and is made well in the statement.” But they have two main concerns.
I shall attempt to engage each of their concerns, but first, I must repeat fundamental parts of our argument that either escaped them or that they considered peripheral.
A core part of our argument is that the powers-that-be must enable equal and equitable access to high-quality preschool, primary, and secondary education by all children but particularly Afro children in depressed/disadvantaged communities and circumstances. Relatedly, because Afro children do not have equal access—as a result of mostly socioeconomic factors—the aim of their schools should be to offer compensatory instruction and support to offset deficits.
I hope Messrs Lochan and Browne didn’t miss the powerful message in the following text:
“Our view is that entry into quality schools must not be a matter of competition, but a matter of democratic right. School placement must be of the same order as the right to drinkable water and access to health care.”
(I must note that their non-inclusion of these points in their summary does not necessarily mean that they were unaware of them in their response.)
I shall now engage with their first concern, which is that the statement “ignores the glorious tradition of African achievement in education in Trinidad and Tobago.” They observe that in the late 19th century and early and mid-twentieth century, Afros embraced education and there were many high achievers. They listed some of them, noting that “[i]t was this ‘Black intelligentsia that provided the backbone for the PNM under Eric Williams” and “birthed the nation.”
They too acknowledge that “there is a real problem of underachievement” in the school system by Afro children but they feel compelled to note that Indo children also “populate the non-prestige sector where the attainment of five CXC’s is a rare phenomenon.”
In response to their concern, I must point out that the statement acknowledges brilliant African educational achievement in the past, only that it does not make a song and a dance about it, preferring to get immediately to the meat of the matter. Here’s the relevant text:
“Going back in time, there is ample evidence that black children performed well, and indeed exceptionally, at school, making their way into the middle and professional classes as educated adults. How did we go from this to the culture of academic failure among black children that has now become routine and expected?”
I must also state that we are aware, and appreciate the point, that, like Afros, Indo children in non-prestige, lower-quality schools also underachieve, but our focus is on Afro children. That is why we stated as follows:
“We are taking a stand here for black children, whose failure has come to be expected, even by blacks themselves.”
I understand this to be a political statement, especially as I suspect that the plight of Afros is greater than that of Indos though I don’t have any reliable supporting data. But Messrs Lochan and Browne are right to point to the non-uniqueness of Afro children’s plight, if only for informational balance and academic integrity.
Their second concern is our assertion that “black children are excluded from entry to top, high performing primary and secondary schools”, which they argue is not supported by data and is potentially divisive. They adduce as evidence that, in Port of Spain, the Afro student population is over 80 per cent in QRC and Bishop Anstey High School, is dominant in St Francois Girls College, and is about 50 per cent in St Mary’s College and Fatima College. They contrast this state of affairs with dominance by Indo students in the population of schools like Hillview College, Naparima College, Naparima Girls High School, Lakshmi Girls Hindu College and St Augustine Girls High School.
They remind us that, while there is a large segment of the Afro population that find themselves in “difficult circumstances” (“crime-ridden communities”, “poor social amenities”, “low- or no-income households”, little appreciation of the value of education), there is a “cohort” who still know “how to provide a stable home, support their children, afford private lessons.”
They observe that, while it is true that the Presbyterians, and, later, Hindu and Muslim organisations, joined in the act of private schooling and their efforts evolved to the point where they got the dynamics right, it was African-descended people who first got it right.
In other words, our discussion must de-emphasise generalisations and give due regard to other permutations of the issue.
The point is taken, but the laudable achievements of some Afros do not make up for the terrible educational distress, and its consequential economic disasters across generations, of too many others.
It would be remiss of me if I didn’t acknowledge the solutions Messrs Lochan and Browne offered. They are specific, clear, and promising. But their implementability is a different story altogether.
One more thing. Will the gentlemen explain why my taking a stand for my Afro children should cause them to raise the spectre of polarisation?