The elites and our society

Gabriel Faria, the past CEO of the leading local business chamber, had an insightful interview in last week’s Business Express.
He discussed the formation of a new business advocacy group. He quoted a Terrence Farrell 2011 article on the need for responsible elites in our society, while admitting “the membership and directors of the group will be kept private as there is a fear they can be victimised when they speak out on various issues affecting the community”.
Mr Faria had his June 2020 experience when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley blasted him “because he is only about himself and what he can suck from the country... A disrespectful mouth with precious little value rattling around in the Chamber with his acid tongue”.
Still, one can read between the lines of this interview and discern that he was then the fall guy for the business interests he represented. It appears as though the Chamber was content to have him as “a credible advocate for our members and the wider business community” but simultaneously “pursue a collaborative and constructive dialogue with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the business sector”. It is essential to parse these statements.
The cited Farrell article helpfully described the elites, drawing from Lloyd Best’s thinking. “This country, by and large, has an unresponsible elite, an elite who are happy to hold two or more passports, who accept offices for which they are unqualified and honours they do not deserve and who see the country as a place through which they are passing and for which they need take no ownership. It is because we have an unresponsible elite that we are in serious trouble.”
This observation may resonate even more based on their behaviour in the last two years. But this conceptualisation of elites could be more helpful if it focused less on the individual and more on the category within which separate groups exist. Thinking of elites as a class enables differentiation between the groups.
American anthropologist Chris Shore (2002) pointed out that the elites’ informal interactions, friendships, kinships, rituals, symbolic and intimate behaviour shed light on their behaviour and motivations. Winters (2011), like Basdeo Panday, saw the oligarchic elites (those who use wealth as their power base) as formidable political actors. They are not helpless folk afraid of victimisation. Panday famously said in 2010, “every five years, the black masses win the elections, but the oligarchy wins the government”. Trevor Sudama was later to rue, “Panday must have read Machiavelli who emphatically stated that “it is impossible to satisfy the oligarchy without doing violence to the interests of others”. Sudama was then complaining about the famous trio of “Brian, Ish and Steve” ascending to dominant positions in the Panday administration.
What kind of society do we expect when the privileged few act according to the logic of wealth and ownership? What will emerge when their subjective experiences and desires reflect their status, need to defend their wealth, and succession plans?
Every time we discuss crime in our society, the attention turns to the “little black boys of Laventille”. There is a relationship between poverty and crime, but it appears that crime is a problem of and for poor people. But what about the rich among us? Do they have any responsibility for the crisis and the rule of law? Can we turn our eyes away from the “disadvantaged” and consider whether the elites are creating the conditions for crime?
While the elites guarantee their security via gated communities and armed private guards, police officers, a mixed bag of good and corrupt persons, look after the rest. The capacity of the State—the technological and human resources—to enforce the rule of law is unevenly provided. The past police command had an undisclosed intimate relationship with the elites, which may have contributed to the dehumanising “cockroach” characterisation of poor young men. The privileged funded the mysterious “I Support Our Service”, ignoring the pain of others. The rule of law should value human life, and redress made according to transparent rules and evidence. The population knows when the police are not serving the shared interests of all.
When people get rich literally overnight through deals privately done, and transactions barely are scrutinised because of who is involved, what then should the hustling young man do when tempted to make some coins? When we have those before the courts for years still consorting with the politicians and business class, what message are we sending to the young man in the deprived areas? When the elites remain silent when the Treasury is robbed, what societal values are espoused? When some get rich quickly via unsavoury means and are allowed to coexist in our business places, what are we telling our young?
When we consider the experience of Petronella Manning at MovieTowne/PriceSmart car park, we cannot help but think about the comment of her brother, Patrick, about a murder at the exact location. Chickens always come home to roost.
The fragmented State security system makes criminal impunity possible. This impunity, coupled with corruption, erodes political trust. This governance crisis feeds into the crime crisis. Unless we accept national security as a public good accessible by all and underpinned by an effective judicial system, our democracy will be threatened. The alternative is to blame the poor, put them in jails or shoot them. The poor will continue to die because the rich do not see the value of a fair, equitable society.
Will our elites stand up and be responsible?