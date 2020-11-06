THERE has been another blow to our hope of increasing our petroleum reserves with another dry hole drilled by BHP in our deep waters.
This makes it even more crucial to embark upon an on-shore diversification of the economy. This diversification will be about the production of tradeable goods and services that owe their global market competitiveness to knowledge and innovation.
In other words our ability to export will depend on globalisation, the ability to trade and access to emerging technologies. Traditionally knowledge, particularly in science and technology, was freely disseminated via academic journals, books, conferences etc, while the inventions and innovations that emanated from this knowledge, intellectual property, via the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) were protected.
Global trade was continuously enhanced by the various industrial revolutions - sea and air transport, telecommunications and the digital technologies- supported by the economic theory of product specialisation and even out-sourcing of parts of the production process to improve productivity. The last gave the developing countries the chance to acquire skills and technology and even the subsequent ability to produce indigenous innovations. However the fourth industrial technologies of robotics, artificial intelligence and massive automation have affected both outsourcing (it has even become cheaper to produce at home than outsource to the developing world) and the structure of the employment in a country’s economy. These technologies have replaced middle class workers with automation and created new and higher skilled jobs in the economies- a hollowing out of the middle class.
Though productivity of the production process is a management objective, an as important objective should surely be the provision of jobs. Hence in the international economies, to which we have to aim our diversification export thrust, there is an emerging clash among productivity via the new technologies, the provision of jobs across the population spectrum, out-sourcing to developing countries and in particular international trade. For example we saw in the cry of President Trump as to his “make America great again” and “buy made in America” (with tariffs placed on Chinese imports), the call for its entrepreneurs to bring the out-sourced jobs back to the US and to consumers, since jobs were being lost to such productivity measures. However, the new technologies were also playing their part in the US job loss.
Also China has become the world’s centre for manufacturing because of outsourcing, facilitated by its low wages and in so doing developed its R&D, its indigenous knowledge and innovation. Chinese companies today are leading in various technologies, eg artificial intelligence, Huawei in telecommunication and its products, so much so that its technological prowess is threatening that of the established countries. Indeed, in the ensuing pandemic the immediate demand in the US was for the manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks etc. needing some 3.5 billion N95 masks for the health care workers alone. The move of the US economy away from on-shore manufacturing of basic products into high tech and services resulted in, for example, its 3M company with government funding being able to only produce just over 1.5million of these masks per day. The Chinese, on the other hand, were able to produce these masks and other surgical masks in less than three months at the rate of half a billion per day with China being able to export to the world.
This competition in the global market between the US and China has brought a new economic weapon into the market. Instead of using the new technologies via innovation to compete with China, the US has introduced the concept of “technonationalism”. The US has, for example, accused China’s Huawei, the manufacturer of telecoms equipment and in particular is foremost in the world in 5G telecoms technology, of using its installed equipment to collect data from countries for use by the Chinese government and has banned the use of such equipment in the US and is campaigning worldwide for countries to impose such a ban also. It has also blocked Huawei from using US technology and machinery to manufacture its electronic chips. The US is also calling for prosecutions of Chinese trade secret theft and stronger processes to prevent Chinese companies from acquiring advanced technologies so as to prevent competition with US manufacturers.
The Chinese, on the other hand, lock out of China international companies that, for example, refuse to censor search engines results, provide authorities with data on users or hand over software source code and proprietary data. China in its Digital Silk Road and with its financial war chest, is promoting worldwide (particularly in Asia and Africa) its technologies in competition with those of the US in Internet connectivity, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, the digital economy, cloud computing etc. Hence the competition is not on quality products but on technologies and the response is on protecting knowledge. Hence the US is disentangling its technology supply chain from China and has placed a moratorium on new visas for skilled foreign workers. Not much is expected to change under a Biden presidency.
What this means for us is; the world of knowledge, global markets, technology and innovation is no longer free and such barriers are being set up among the various camps. Though the EU continues to stake an independent position that emphasises privacy, accountability and transparency for Big Data and artificial intelligence, we will have to design a new playbook as to how we structure our economy and engage the disparate groups in the international market.
It is noteworthy that the USA is the destination of the majority of our exports. However, in our diversification thrust, according to this government, the participation of the Chinese is wanted in building, operating and managing for example the LaBrea dry-docks, the new Phoenix Park with the proposed Chinese companies.