THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES

Historically in China, the Emperor was seen as heaven’s representative on Earth whose decisions came with absolute authority. Defiance carried grave risk.
I have written that China’s present leader Xi Jinping is modelling himself on Mao Zedong, pursuing absolute control of party, government and country. Today the country’s most powerful institution, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is under his thumb; epitomised by a “stunning scene” broadcast on state media, in which the Standing Committee of the Politburo “slavishly repeated” after Xi, an oath of loyalty to the party and to him personally. He seems well on his way to being made supreme leader for life, Emperor, at the Party Congress in October 2022.
Like Mao, he is also pursuing the personality cult. He has placed his book, Xi Jinping Thought, on the education syllabus from primary school to university. Previously CCP ideology was not taught until middle school; now indoctrination of children starts at primary level. And while past textbooks featured many leaders of China, now only Xi “is adored” in the texts, filled with his pictures, quotes from his speeches and stories of his early patriotism and “deep feeling” for the army. Some teachers even instruct pupils to thank Xi for being able to enjoy their favourite hobbies.
Xi obviously wants to secure the support of future generations. But Sun Yu of the Financial Times, in a sampling across China, says parents “hate children being forced to study ideology”. It is “disgusting”, said a father of a ten-year-old girl. The Emperor will certainly not tolerate any such backlash.
Xi also wants control over the economy. His five-year plan will strengthen regulatory oversight of strategic sectors. Already technology, education, alcohol, real estate and entertainment have come under attack. Particularly hit has been the technology industry where a revolution has powered the Chinese economy over the last decade to move beyond manufacturing into new fields “like digital healthcare, big data robotics and artificial intelligence (AI)”.
Today 73 Chinese digital firms are worth over $10 billion. But now, as The Economist reports, over 50 regulatory actions for alleged offences are pushing down share prices of China’s biggest technology companies, already costing investors US$1 trillion.
Some find it “startling” that Xi is seeking to harness the tech sector which could propel China to surpass the US. But, for now, control and power, political goals of the Emperor-to-be, supersede even China developing the capability to challenge US supremacy. Also, aware of growing socio-economic problems which could spell trouble for his authority, Xi is pushing for “common prosperity”, which aims to redistribute wealth based on “social fairness”. He naturally has support for this in a country with a huge divide between the rich and the aspiring.
But when Xi says “common prosperity is the prosperity of all the people, not the prosperity of a few people”, he ominously recalls his model Mao whose dramatic economic reforms seized land and power away from rich landlords and farmers and brought famine and death to millions.
State oversight of an economy is always necessary to prevent monopolies, unfair competition and exploitation. Indeed, the era of extreme deregulation unleashed untrammelled market forces that created imbalances and inequalities in and among nations that almost derailed globalisation. Its excesses caused the 2008 financial crisis and also produced the ascension of Donald Trump with his “America First” policy as well as the Brexit backlash in Britain that threatened to spread to Europe.
On the other hand, statism suffocates the entrepreneurial spirit of the free enterprise system that has driven the creation of wealth and generated phenomenal development throughout western democracies. The command economy has been a monumental disaster in the 20th century that saw the collapse of communism all over the world.
So where is Beijing heading after Deng Xiaoping, “architect of modern China”, turned the country away from Mao’s brutal, disastrous statism and placed it on the path that made it the second largest economy in the world? Is it in China’s interest for Xi to bring the key to its prosperity, the creators of wealth, under the heavy-handed control of the one-party state? Is it wise, for example, to have private companies run not only by their management but also a party representative who ranks higher than the company president? Will this environment not kill the entrepreneurial spirit and threaten the trajectory of today’s China?
The key to a country’s development is the freedom and opportunity to pursue individual fulfilment and for society to create in the myriad ways of which the human mind is capable. Xi obviously does not believe in this freedom. He wants the antiquated totalitarian authority of the one-party state penetrating every fabric of society, the individual and the economy.
And Xi has been making himself “the supreme incarnation of party authority”, says The Economist, the Chinese Emperor, heaven’s representative on Earth. “It is not for ordinary citizens to second-guess or debate what Xi personally believes. Like children heeding a teacher or an elder, it is their role to obey.”
In a modern world, China is in danger from its aspiring Emperor.