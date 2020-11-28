Ashlee Burnett

As the world becomes more developed, so too does its ills. The ways of maintaining control and power have evolved through new modes and devices, keeping up with technological advancements.

The thing about abuse is it is able to shape-shift, to keep its heel on its victim, and unfortunately with the advent of social media, this has become easier. There is no longer a need to be in the same room for violence to occur.

For this year’s 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, we zero in on the evolution of abuse; how women and men are made to experience more hurt even after escaping physical confinements of their relationships.

Technology has become easily accessible. Around the world people can readily access a smartphone and social media. With this advent, abuse has become modernised, taking place online and able to reach thousands of people with just a touch of a button. Online abuse can look like sexual grooming, doxing, cyber-stalking and revenge porn. According to the Children’s Authority, sexual grooming occurs when an adult befriends a child by building a close relationship in order to gain the child’s trust, with the intention of later engaging the child in sexual activity.

Whilst grooming can happen in person, it often begins online, building trust and an emotional relationship before advancing to intimate levels. The act of grooming mainly affects children, so it is important to monitor social media engagements of minors to ensure that they are not being targeted by older persons. Sexual grooming is a criminal offence and, according to the Children Act, 2012, the person who commits such an offence is liable “to a fine of $50,000 and to imprisonment for ten years, or on conviction on indictment, to a fine of $100,000 and to imprisonment for 20 years.”

More commonly, revenge porn is also a type of online abuse. It is the distribution of sexually explicit content without consent. It is often made by an ex or current intimate partner. The impact of revenge porn is severely damaging to the victim, as it displays their bodies for the consumption of persons online. This results in victimisation and discrimination by future employers, educational institutions and relationships. There is often no repercussion of this act, as the abuser is faceless to many. Thankfully, revenge porn was finally criminalised in Trinidad and Tobago within the Domestic Violence and the Child Pornography Acts, respectively. The Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill 2020 now bans the dissemination of intimate images of the applicant or applicant’s child “electronically or by any other means”.

Doxing, one of the less popular types of online abuse, is the dissemination of private and identifying information of someone over the Internet without consent. Although not widely popular in a local context, it happens, and drastically puts persons’ lives and well-being at risk.

It is imperative that we teach young men and women about the importance of bodily autonomy and accepting rejection. No one should have power and control over another human being. Love is not violence. Violence is not only physical, but can shape-shift to maintain its control over the victim.

As a bystander:

• Don’t entertain abusive online content—Be sure to disengage, block or mute the content; abusers cannot gain traction if you don’t participate;

• See something? Say something—Report all content that maliciously violates someone’s privacy and/or well-being;

• Hold your friends accountable—Sometimes our friends can be the perpetrators; it is important to be the voice of reason to end online violence and abuse.

This is the first of six articles being published by the Express newspaper in collaboration with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) in observance of the 16 Days of Activism to eliminate violence against women and girls.

The second article will be

published tomorrow.

