The exacting gift

“I suppose I don’t think of myself as a man really. I think of myself more as an artist.”
It is typical of Jackie Hinkson that he would identify more with the one that has consciously defined his life, all 79 years so far. “What surprises me about that whole idea of me as an artist is how it started, and how it evolved, because I didn’t understand how that happened.”
As a primary school pupil around ten, he became aware of how much he liked drawing: a map of Trinidad, over and over; the triangle of India; the belly of Africa. It was an early calling, and despite knowing as he entered secondary school that the preference was for academics and sports, he couldn’t ignore it. “Where is the artist in this? Not there.”
“I had to go through school being aware that I’m not meeting that academic model thing, or the athletic,” though he played cricket and football and arrived at sixth form through the A stream. “But all the time I knew in my heart I didn’t want to go into that intense academic world.”
Jackie was being interviewed by Dr Sue Ann Barratt, the recently appointed Head of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies (IGDS) at The UWI’s St Augustine Campus. For a series called “Men Leading by Example,” Jackie’s segment was titled “Men Who Create” and it was timed to coincide with the recent International Men’s Day. But on November 11, when Dr Barratt and Maria Nunes (who directed, edited and filmed the session) turned up at Jackie’s studio at his home, the first thing he said was that he did not really think of himself as a man.
It is so beautifully Jackie, and I know if he is reading this, he is shaking his head and saying, “you’re embarrassing me,” but the truth is, he is awkward about anything that calls attention to himself; perhaps not his art. I am writing about that interview, not only because it moved me, but because in his unpretentious, unassuming way, he narrates an artist’s story full of lessons for anyone embarking on a journey of the soul.
He said he was lucky to get a scholarship, and then another to do art (he writes about this in his memoir, What Things Are True), and when he returned to Trinidad, married, he began to wonder how he was going to “do this art that I am driven to do”.
He began teaching, relishing holiday periods when he could take his children to the seaside and spend his time painting, painting, painting. But he wanted more. He wanted to do it every day, “and I suddenly took the step in 1986,” when he was 44, and an oil boom had erupted. He resigned. “No salary: wife, house, children, mortgage, car. He asked himself what to do now. “I said, well, get to work.” He conceded that the buoyant economy and his reputation helped sustain him, but he had taken a risk, and as a committed family man, and a driven artist, he was determined he would make it work as his way of life.
“There are other annoying things, of course—like how people perceive artists,” he said, as if “being an artist is not real, is not useful,” as if the concept of usefulness is defined by whether one can see a tangible connection financially.
It is a vexing question that has been floating around for as long as artists, musicians, writers, poets, photographers, athletes have existed—creatives as they are now called to encompass the immense range of activities that bring immeasurable joy and emotional connections to humans. I’ve always wondered how the people who question the value of these quests would fare should all of it become extinct on the planet. How?
But there was a motif to Jackie’s journey, two actually. “I feel as if I’m driven,” he says repeatedly, “once I am seeing life, I have to express my emotional responses to those phenomena. I have to express myself.”
The other is his extraordinary discipline. “It is not so much how talented you are, or how gifted you are, it’s a matter of the discipline of working at it. To me, every day I have to produce, even if it’s a little sketch. I have to do something every day.”
These were exactly the traits of Derek Walcott, VS Naipaul, Gabriel García Márquez: three writers whose work exclusively fills one of my bookshelves because of how they have affected my life. I could easily identify with what Jackie was saying because it is something I no longer strive for. I feel like something is off if I do not write something every day.
There was a time when I would rationalise procrastination, persuading myself that I was waiting for inspiration, but I’ve discovered that that is a farce. Jackie was saying that inspiration comes from the broad canvas of experiences, not from some mystical muse; even when you don’t feel particularly motivated. The days that begin through the discipline to plod away, he said, usually end best.
Walcott, he said, used to tell him that even if you have a gift, it is an exacting one. I know many who are dazzlingly talented, but cannot find the discipline to work at it. Listen to Jackie’s interview: 18 minutes of pure gold.
