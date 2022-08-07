The fading gigolo

The topic of my column is like a doubles vendor situation. The actual writing is best done in the early morning or at night. I have to mull and prepare the ingredients from before. There is a line of prepared impassioned topics that I intend to explore in upcoming weeks but every so often, a topic butts in and jumps the line and gets first priority since it is eating the doubles on site and not take away. All week I had this topic planned and I mulled and planned the start and the end. Then between yesterday and this morning, a new topic jumped in, dry so, but I have no choice but to explore it a bit, especially since it has left me with more questions than answers.
It was probably already simmering after I wrote about Emancipation last week. In that article, I had to reflect on what to me was some of the essence and beauty of Trinidad. But for the past few weeks I was jealous and toting. First it was the world athletics championship 2022 and then it was the Commonwealth Games that is presently ongoing. Jamaica is more than twice our size in terms of land mass and population.
I know that they have a strong youth programme, a strong training set up and a public who are highly supportive of their athletic strength, so I am not expecting us to be on par with them in this area. But there is just no comparison, not even a five to one as a ratio in terms of sporting success.
In the medal count for the Commonwealth Games so far, smaller countries are ahead of us. Jamaica of course is way ahead. Thank goodness for Nicholas Paul (my want to be relative) who was able to achieve three medals (one gold, one silver, one bronze) and Saturday we had Jareem Richards with one gold and yesterday we won the 400m relay with gold. In the Summer Olympics 2022 which was held in 2021, Jamaica got nine medals, Bahamas got two, Grenada one, Trinidad zero. In the recently completed World Athletic Championship 2022, Jamaica got ten medals, Bahamas one, Barbados one, and Trinidad zero.
I think in the past we had a stronger sporting representation medal count at these international events but sporting wise we have become less of a competitive force over the past five to ten years. The question for me is, aside from Carnival, soca, steelpan, wining, and liming, what are we really good at? If one checks Google, it seems we are best known for our Carnival and Divali celebrations, known for our steelpan and limbo, known for our calypso, soca, chutney and parang. Our beaches are pretty good especially those in Tobago.
We have some not well advertised eco-tourism. With the mixture of cultures and ethnicities we probably have some of the best food in the world, especially in terms of diversity. Our theatre and artistic culture is not the strongest. We are a super friendly and hospitable people who like to lime a lot. But is that it? Carnival, soca, calypso, steelpan, Divali, and food?
And if we are so strong with Carnival, what is the justification for the Tobago House of Assembly to spend almost $300,000 to send a ten-member team to Grenada to learn from their Carnival with a plan to twin with them for Tobago October Carnival. Are we more like a fading gigolo? We thought we had the goods but maybe we have lost our mojo.
There is a sense that we have been distracted by our squabbling and we have been focussing more on our divisions. The disparity between the two political parties, the disparity among the lower, middle, and upper class, the well-known families who are the VIP’s in comparison to the Beematie from Blanchisseuse Barrackpore and Bacolet.
The disparity reality with the insular entitled Syrian one per cent and the rest of the population. The gender disparity. The age disparity. The generation disparity. The racial disparity. In addition, crime and our reactive and non-sustained response to crime is a major distractor. With the porous borders, the influx of illegal guns, the disregard for life and the easiness to shoot and kill to get a cellular phone or a $100, it is harder to focus on growth and strength when one is trying to focus on just survival.
Is our lack of patriotism also a factor? Other Caribbean countries have surmised that as a nation, although they have less resources, they are more unified, focussed, and patriotic than we are in Trinidad and Tobago. With our divisions and distractions, it has left us losing ground. With the upcoming diamond jubilee 60th anniversary of Independence where we will be having a month-long celebration, maybe it is time for us to also reflect on not just who we are as a nation, but where we want to go and who and what we want to be. Send your comments to the editor so we could explore this a bit. There are areas we may want to develop but we have to set the foundation and have a plan. No more toting. I want more. Do we want to be a pretty boy fella, a real congo bongo natty dread or just a fading gigolo.
Dr Joanne F Paul is a lecturer,
a paediatric emergency specialist, and a member of TEL institute