The faris brand

Unworthy individuals have always surfaced in the politics of Trinidad and Tobago. But over the last three decades, there has been such a proliferation, the norm is now various immorality in politics and Government in this country. Tragic!
Three years ago, in a column, “Remove Al-Rawi”, I called for the prime minister to jettison this young man from the high office of Attorney General, regarded as the defender of the Constitution, protector of the law and guardian of citizens’ rights. From the start, Al-Rawi demonstrated a lack of gravitas, leading me to term him “an undergraduate”. He was also a most political AG, never above the partisan fray, always putting his office to the defence of errant colleagues, “debasing the institution”, said a 2019 Express Editorial.
There were other grave concerns. Al-Rawi made the staggering declaration, “there is no right to privacy”, and was chastised by venerable former chief justice Michael de La Bastide, with then Express columnist Michael Harris speaking of the “creep of tyranny” and the “overweening political ambitions of the attorney general”.
Indeed, Al-Rawi declared he was fashioning legislation “so we don’t need the Opposition for a 3/5 majority”. I said, “Imagine! the nation’s Attorney General planning to assault our democracy by eliminating a critical constitutional provision that ensures parliamentary checks on Cabinet’s power.” And he did it, amending several bills to require a simple majority. Harris called it “subversion against the constitutional rights and sovereignty of the citizens”, and declared “tyranny has crept even closer”. I warned, “We can’t be too careful with this Attorney General.”
Now, from an exclusive Sunday Express story has come the most damning indictment yet against Faris Al-Rawi, one that makes him unworthy of holding any post whatsoever in the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago. Attorney Brian Baig, in an Express “Letter of the Day”, also thinks the revelations demand that “Al-Rawi be removed from the Cabinet”.
The former AG wanted his Chief Parliamentary Counsel (CPC), Ian MacIntyre, suspended because the CPC was resisting Al-Rawi’s pressure to ignore a time-honoured rule of drafting bills on clear, specific policy instructions from the Cabinet or the Prime Minister. In a sternly worded letter, Al-Rawi threatened disciplinary action and suspension if the CPC did not follow his instructions, “without reproach”, remonstrating against MacIntyre with this utterly astounding statement: “Your continued refusal to follow my specific instructions and to instruct your department to follow Cabinet-approved instructions only is in clear defiance of my role, function and authority as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.”
He demanded that MacIntyre act upon his specific instructions “without any requirement for the approval of the Prime Minister or the provision of a Cabinet Note”! Al-Rawi also demanded MacIntyre retract instructions to the deputy CPC and other members of the Legislative Drafting Department that they should only act on instructions from Al-Rawi when such instructions are accompanied by Cabinet approval or the Prime Minister. Had the former attorney general lost his mind? Had the power gone to Faris Al-Rawi’s head?! Did he not recognise he was damning himself with such demands? And he put it in writing! Those whom the gods wish to destroy...
Thankfully, MacIntyre resisted the madness which he found had “serious implications for good governance”. The CPC felt “the Attorney General would be usurping the policy development role and responsibilities of all Cabinet ministers and 21 ministries”. In a damning observation, MacIntyre noted Al-Rawi’s “preferred modus operandi” was “drafting legislation without Cabinet-approved policy instructions and retrofitting the policy to reflect the draft legislation”! And Al-Rawi should have learnt. In late 2020, he bypassed the CPC and sent legislation to the Parliament. The Clerk of the House found it “seriously flawed and not in accordance with established rules regarding the admissibility of bills”. She returned it, rejecting the amateurishness.
The list is long on Al-Rawi, including a dubious non-disclosure agreement with “convicted and disgraced attorney Vincent Nelson”, from which DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, has distanced himself. Also, the Cabinet leased a property owned by Al-Rawi and his wife, to earn them over $23 million in three years, the rent “simply unconscionable”, said attorney Dr Emir Crowne. The AG claimed he “recused” himself from Cabinet on the matter, one of his apparent 47 recusals from discussions pertaining to his or family properties.
And there is still more. The fundamental question here is how could such an individual have been chosen for the high office of Attorney General. Worse, how could he, after five years of questionability, not only receive his party’s nomination to again contest his seat, but be re-elected in his constituency with thousands of votes and get reappointed as attorney general by his Prime Minister? He has finally been removed as AG, but placed in another ministry! And we wonder why degradation is now unstoppable in Trinidad and Tobago? At the core is the politics that leaders and people practise in this place. The Faris brand.
—Ralph Maraj