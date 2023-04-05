Part I
According to the World Economic Forum, the Fourth Industrial Revolution in which civilisation currently finds itself represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by extraordinary technology advances which are merging the physical, digital and biological worlds in ways that create both huge promise and potential peril.
The speed, breadth and depth of this revolution are forcing us to rethink how societies develop, how organisations create value, and even what it means to be human. It is about more than just technology-driven change; it is an opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policy-makers and people from all income groups and nations, to harness converging technologies in order to create an inclusive, human-centred future. The real opportunity is to look beyond technology, and find ways to give the greatest number of people the ability to positively impact their families, organisations and communities.
Since the 18th century, the world has had to contend with four industrial revolutions, all in coexistence with the then prevailing international economic exigencies. Today, even as economic turbulence defiantly hovers unabated, humanity has been confronted with yet another type of revolution—this time an aggressively evolving information and communication intervention, the dimensions of which challenge the best we have to offer.
It is a phenomenon which affords little or no space for pause, reflection or contemplation. We have to keep running, if only to be at a standstill. Thinking on our feet is the order of the day. And yet we have no choice but to come to terms with the vast untapped and unpredictable eventualities in ways never before envisaged.
The extraordinary demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, universally referred to as Industry 4.0, are exponentially snowballing side by side with those of the bewildering New World Information and Communication Order, both complementary to each other.
Industry 4.0 has already begun to invade the cosmos with driverless cars, robots, virtual reality for the digital world, the Internet of Things, Internet of Systems, connected devices and artificial intelligence.
Prof Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, foretold that Industry 4.0 will have the potential to connect billions more people to the Web, as well as drastically improve the efficiency of institutions. These new technologies, he said, will impact all sectors, and even challenge us about what it means to be human. The professor predicted that Industry 4.0 will spread its tentacles faster and deeper than previous industrial revolutions, and that the biggest change will be in the form of robots directed by human minds.
Industry 4.0 is being driven predominantly by the advent of automation. How T&T transitions itself to confront this daunting phenomenon is the challenge that faces us all generally and, particularly, our communications technocrats.
Recently, experts predicted that robots will create 15 million new jobs in the US over the next ten years as a direct result of automation and artificial intelligence: an equivalent of ten per cent of their workforce; and that robotics will also eliminate 25 million jobs over the same period. It is reported that robots are already replacing jobs as couriers, farmers, taxi-drivers, customer service and office assistants, healthcare workers, warehouse workers, journalists and truck drivers using self-driving trucks. Also predicted is that approximately 65 per cent of today’s schoolchildren will perform work functions that have not yet been conceptualised.
Here in T&T, we are straining at the sinews to catch up with digitalisation. Government and business are constantly reviewing the ways in which they communicate with their internal and external stakeholders, and are gradually updating technology-driven communication mechanisms, taking into account the far advanced resourcefulness of Generation Y, the millennials—young people, most of whom are already at their comfort level in digital communication.
As a society striving for balance, one citizen left behind is too many. Patriotic leaders must agree to sink differences and pool their insights in discovering how best to offset the perils or face an increased population of vulnerables and consequential societal upheaval.
Precedence abounds: originating from the prehistoric Stone Age through to the Dark Ages, the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, through to the Age of Discovery, the Reformation, the Age of Enlightenment, the Atomic Age, the Third Industrial Revolution, the era of mechanisation and now the Fourth Industrial Revolution: the era of automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, the Internet, data analytics, cloud computing and virtual reality: all converging to create the phenomenon of Industry 4.0.
Throughout the ages, man has encountered and overcome incredible revolutionary disruptions and gained a deeper understanding and appreciation of humanity and its mind-boggling complexities. Exciting times are at hand. Get on board.
• Next week—Part II: The Communication Revolution
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).