A small open economy like Trinidad and Tobago cannot produce locally all that it needs to operate effectively and has to import. To import it has to export to earn the foreign exchange (FE), say US$s, to pay for the imports. Hence a fundamental part of the economy is the export sector. In such economies almost every activity, at least in part, requires imported inputs, ie needs FE. Indeed we have seen in T&T when the FE income drops the economy falls back onto its reserves, loans and savings of FE and if the disturbance lasts for some time, falls into recession. The economy may even need help from the IMF.
Such small open economies traditionally use their own local currency, though FE, the US$, plays an important part in the growth and sustainability of the economy. An exchange rate is managed by the Central Bank (CB) between its local currency and a foreign currency.
Dr DeLisle Worrell in, “The time has come to permanently retire our Caribbean currencies”- Series in Applied Economics, John Hopkins University, has initiated a discussion which suggests that the small open economies of our region should do away with its local fiat currencies and use the US$ instead for both local and international financial transactions. The major benefits of such a change appear to be efficient and effective automated control of the fiscal space and the disappearance of the need to devalue its currency if the economy were to find itself in trouble.
In order to assess this suggestion it is necessary to look at some of the lessons that history has taught us. At one time payment in the local market for a good or service was made by nuggets of gold. This was clearly very inconvenient and, then, money was made of gold coins of various value denominations. However, the gold was an output of the economy, either mined locally or via transactions with other economies. Hence the money supply depended on the gold available locally. The gold standard evolved from this where each country has its own currency backed by the gold in its CB’s vault and a certain fixed exchange rate was set between the local “dollar” and gold. However, international trade was facilitated by the transfer of gold between the trading countries, directly affecting money supply.
The gold standard collapsed for many reasons. For example, the gold stored by the CB was an output of the country’s economy and as a finite quantity at any time defined the value of the currency in the local market, which could not be changed instantly by, say, the CB if control of the economy so demanded. Since prices are tied to the amount of money in the economy, which would be linked to the supply of gold, inflation/deflation would depend on this supply which cannot be changed except by exporting or mining more gold in the country.
Consider now a small open economy wherein its currency is the US$. The only way this economy can procure these US$s is by some economic/financial activity by the country. Hence the currency used locally is a direct output of the economy, part of which is used to pay for imports. Hence the value of the currency in the local market at any time is finite and depends in the accumulated balance between US$ earned and that used to pay for imports- the traditional foreign reserves and savings of the non-dollarised economy. Therefore, dollarisation presents the same problems for an economy as it would have had under the gold standard. This is exactly why bitcoin cannot really become a currency of a country. It is the output of economic processes related to the “mining” via large number of computers solving complex problems and the use of such power also to maintain the Blockchain networks for the distributed ledger.
In a dollarised economy there will be no concept of devaluation, say, to react to a recession; the CB would have no control over the interest rate nor the amount of money in the economy. Also the government may only borrow from the CB the US$s deposited by the commercial banks; the commercial banks will not be able to create US$s when they give loans to the public as they now do with local fiat currencies (fractional reserve banking) - all that is available are the US$s in their vaults. However, one of the advantages of dollarisation would be that the T&T commercial banks would have no need for foreign correspondent banks that act as their agents with regard to currency exchanges, foreign business, financial transactions and money transfers, since the local banks will also be dealing in the US$ market under dollarisation. This is of some importance given that some banks across the Caribbean have lost such banking relationships, also the costs of services have increased, some cutbacks have occurred and some sectors have experienced reduced access.
Indeed history has shown us that certain countries, the UK as an example, came out of the great depression much quicker that others simply because they came off the gold standard and were able to use monetary policy to stimulate their economies. Still it is important to note that in small open economies like T&T, stimulating the economy by local monetary policy that does not include increasing exports could be counterproductive.