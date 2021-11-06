The guys with the umbrellas

In 1930, The International Digest had this quote, “A banker, it has been said jestingly, is a man who lends you an umbrella when the weather is good and takes it back when it rains. It would be more correct to say that the banker, at the beginning of a storm which might turn the umbrella inside out, demands that you do not open it but stay indoors.”
This quote speaks to the risk-averse nature of bankers and their short-term view of life; storms do pass and can be prepared for. It begs the question: what is the role banks can play in economic development?
Trinidad and Tobago sits in a peculiar place. It is essentially still a “plantation” economy; it has one major crop—oil and gas—with its fortunes tied to factors outside its control. Trade was never merely about economics. Business interests in the larger metropolitan countries further their interests through negotiation to leverage and dominate the local natural resources or markets. While Trinidad and Tobago’s oil and gas industry replaced its previous sugar industry, in both instances, the output was sold in a sealed value chain to interests outside of the local economy. The global capitalists brought the money and the technology to monetise the resources, not transform our economy. Despite the country being a long-standing significant gas and oil producer, there are tremendous and persistent social and economic disparities. Essentially, we are children with faces pressed against the glass, looking in at the beauty enabled by our resources. We are not equal participants in the wealth generated.
On the one hand, our nation is connected with prominent international oil and gas companies to the global world. Still, on the other hand, a large segment of its citizens experience unpleasant lives. As citizens, we often talk about diversification but never seem able to move forward. Is it because the mobilisation of our savings and how that is allocated never enter the discussion? This silence is partly because of the Basle agreements, which seek to regulate the world’s financial interconnectedness but also because of the ownership profile of our banks.
Modern financial systems contribute to economic development and improved living standards by providing various services. These include clearing and settlement systems to facilitate trade, channelling financial resources between savers and borrowers, and creating multiple products to deal with risk and uncertainty. Banks specialise in assessing the creditworthiness of borrowers and providing a continuous monitoring function to ensure borrowers meet their obligations. Their reward is the spread between their rates to the accumulated pool of savers and their rates to potential borrowers (net of the monitoring cost).
This whole process, known as “maturity transformation”, is at the heart of modern banking. The question to be answered is: what is the optimal size of that spread? Locally, it has come down since 2010 but is that decline reflecting the change in the economy’s oil and gas fortunes? Is the reported increase in fee income designed to buffer this spread? Is the goal to equate fees to loan interest income? If the depositors do not receive increased earnings, but the charges paid increased, what effect on the savers can we expect? Which sector benefits?
Since the banks’ role as financial intermediaries influences greatly how efficiently the economy allocates its resources between competing uses, we should be interested in whether their lending activity helps resources flow to their “best use”. How can consumer loans be a higher priority than the financing of small and medium-sized businesses? Have our banks taken the short cut to profitability by refusing to provide adequate monitoring to small and medium companies? All risks require management; monitoring small business loans is not insurmountable. Would our now large businesses have flourished had this disinterest existed?
We eat at our foreign exchange reserves when we decide to prime competition for consumer loans and promote credit cards. How sustainable are these decisions? If we give some attention to the multitude of service entrepreneurs, we may find a stream of foreign exchange.
Does competition between banks drive efficiency? Why is switching banks more complicated than switching mobile phone providers? How does this restriction link to the banks’ earned profit margins? Is digitisation expanding the market reach or profit margins?
In the last 20 years, we have seen the growth of the financial sector and an accumulation of wealth through finance rather than commercial activities. The gains in the stock market are not aligned to increases in employment levels or wages. Traditionally, we have been able to track changes in our economy’s structure via changes in employment data or contribution to GDP; now, we need to look at the profit contribution of sectors. Finance, insurance and real estate are the stars.
Dividend income, interest payment and appreciation of capital investment assume significant importance even while their ownership is concentrated. Manufacturing companies now have investment portfolio income that is a critical supplement to their profits. Is this the desired future? Is it sustainable?
Given our age-old problem of interlocking directors, who is influencing bank strategy? Where does control lie? Is it credible to believe that the commercial banks are mere receivers of directives from the Central Bank? Neil Fligstein’s Markets as Politics (1996) tells us that who we are and our social connections determine market behaviour. Applicable to Trinidad and Tobago?
Will our banks keep sheltering? Is marking time the right choice? When the mega-deals run out, how will our banking system retain profitability? These questions should not be answered only by the Government. Prudent bankers should facilitate broad-based business development.