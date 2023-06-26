AT the lime at my friends’ house, we’re drinking fine beer and chatting. We’re sitting around the kitchen table – husband, wife and I. The lady gets up to go prepare lunch. Stewed chicken, fried rice with vegetables and a salad.
I look up to see her heaping two big pot spoons of sugar into the saucepan. Interesting, I thought. Eventually I ask her about her stewed chicken recipe. The sugar, she informs me, is to brown the chicken.
Her stewed chicken was delicious. I decided I’d enjoy the hospitality and the lime and not think too much about ingredients. In any case, the beer and the carrot cake dessert were also villains.
At the time, I’d started my current health regimen in which four times a week exercise is complemented by watchful nutrition. I do have cheat days – pepperoni pizza and light beer. Or doubles and pholourie now and then to break the shackles. However, the meals that I cook and dishes and drinks that I prepare generally contain little or no salt or sugar. Flavour is imparted by the many herbs available locally.
I used Worcestershire Sauce to flavour my chicken stew in the past, so I decided to check what my long-ignored bottle of Lea and Perrins contains. One gram of sugar and one gram of carbs in each spoonful, I found out. My friend who cooked the stewed chicken wasn’t wrong in cutting to the chase.
The Ministry of Health is waging one of its periodic campaigns against unhealthy eating, which contributes to high rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases.
According to numbers supplied at the weekend by Dr Abdul Hamid of the North Central Regional Health Authority, the number of adult diabetics – 150,000 at the top end of the estimate – is more than one-tenth of the entire population. One-third of the population suffers from high blood pressure. It’s our diets.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh was scheduled to meet yesterday with fast food and what he describes as casual dining operators, to try to get them to offer healthier options on their menus. A typical child’s meal of two pieces of fried chicken, chips and soft drink contains close to a thousand calories – which is at or near to their total daily intake.
These foods are very popular in T&T. Both of the KFC outlets on my routes home have long lines of cars at their drive-through (and many more inside) at all hours of the day. Deyalsingh wants to bring the fast food franchises and others into the health tent.
Alarmed by the jump in cases during pandemic lockdowns that many of us tried to cook and eat our way out of, MoH and other doctors have been more vocal than ever about NCDs. They’ve always sounded warnings on these ailments, but numbers since Covid-19 seem to have added some urgency to their messages.
Deyalsingh’s outreach seems to reflect the fact that the problem goes beyond fast foods. Deep-fried foods are generally unhealthy, but other traps are laid by foods prepared in other ways. Traps are set by fries with everything. Traps are set by condiments. We defeat the benefits of grilling the chicken by slathering sugary barbecue sauce on it.
I don’t know if the health professionals made a conscious decision to stop referring to these ailments as lifestyle diseases, but it’s good that we hardly hear the term being used today. It has always carried a whiff of classist scolding.
The guy on the corporate gold card may be storing up even more trouble for himself from the less well-to-do families who walk into a fast food joint. On the company card and the corporate per-diem on an overseas trip, the businessman eats well… too well, and much more than he would if he was on the job in his own country.
Full breakfasts, full lunches, full dinners. Why not? The company is paying for your duck l’orange and cheesecake dinner. And if he’s at a conference, mid-morning and mid-afternoon breaks will be punctuated by coffee, tea, biscuits and full-cream milk. The implied criticism of lifestyle diseases – poor people making bad choices – does not apply here. It is everyone’s problem.
Health professionals also need to have a conversation with supermarket operators. Supermarket shopping can feel like running the gauntlet. From one end of an aisle to the next is foods that would send all of your health indices south and foods that are killing us softly. Christmastime is worse. How do diabetics navigate the season?
The cost of eating healthy is high. What can supermarket operators do to bring it down? Some have healthy eating sections; but they are often at the far end of the floor and their items are much more expensive than the unhealthy alternatives. A small packet of quinoa costs more than two large packets of pasta. Cash-short families understandably stretch their money on cheaper foods.
I am a label reader – the guy in the Aisle Six peering intently at the back of the packet. And often, what I read causes me to put the item right back.
Last week I picked up a loaf of bread that advertised itself as wholewheat on the label. It looked reassuringly brown, but careful parsing of the ingredients list showed that it contained no wholewheat. And it cost nearly twice as much as a loaf of normal bread.
The author is a media consultant. Details at oringordon.com