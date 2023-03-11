The ‘Honourable’ Members who lead

“When a crime is not punished quickly, people feel it is safe to do wrong.”
—Ecclesiastes 8: 11
Last week’s avalanche of news robs any politician of the right to criticise any citizen for being cynical. We cannot help but feel the whole game is rigged. We are increasingly overwhelmed and cannot catch our breath.
In 2010, Victor Hart, then-chairman of Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI), said, “We have all grown up in a society of high corruption on an everyday basis...we (as a people) facilitate payments to get goods cleared or get building plans approved, or install WASA connections. This is the type of widespread petty corruption that...fuels and encourages grand corruption.” This is how our democracy will end. We are witnessing the corruption of our institutions and the cowardly compromising by legislators. Facts and truth are besieged. Do they believe there is no limit to what people will stomach?
The tribal nature of our politics has turned what is right and wrong on its head. “What my friends and I do is right; what others do is wrong!” is our mantra. Nothing done by some politicians and their associates will discredit them. Pure shamelessness. This behaviour leads to an inability to ask: how would this action look if the other side did it? Or we excuse our actions because someone else did it before.
The nature of political corruption is that the worst offenders are the most powerful ones. They compromise a broad swathe of people through favours dispensed and job placements. But the citizens enjoy a lower standard of living and enjoy life less.
Let’s take the recent furore over the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP). Sadly, the Honourable Senator Wade Mark appears to suffer from amnesia. He chaired the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee (PAEC) that received the CEPEP accounts for 2009- 2014. That jaw-dropping report demonstrated that rogue elements were already at work. A whopping $3.1 billion was spent in that period versus $1.5 billion for 2015-2021. How was a relatively unknown auditor selected for that size of business? As an act of civic duty, how could the Honourable Member, the then-line minister, not persuade that auditor to extend customary courtesies to the incoming one?
Numerous issues were identified in that PAEC report, including “lack of internal controls, procedures and policies; the lack of inventory control; and the absence of a fixed asset register”. Another huge red flag—zero cash balances yearly, which meant that the company’s revenue and expenditure were identical every year for six years—was noted yet ignored. Why did the rental of the Chaguanas office increase from $288,154 per month in 2009 to $422,173 by 2012? When did CEPEP become roguish?
Lest we forget, there was a public spat between the then-attorney general and the acting police commissioner Stephen Williams, in the wake of the 2013 construction of the Duncan Street police post. Williams said, within days of the event, “the police has intelligence that the person (the contractor) was involved in gang activity”. Anand Ramlogan retorted, “If the commissioner knows who the gang leaders are...go and put handcuffs on them...the awarding of a contract is not an entitlement...get the names...if these people do not get work, what will they do, and how will they live? Will it result in a further spike in crime?” (Guardian, October 2013.)
But in a Guardian February 2019 exclusive, Gary Griffith confirmed he had prepared a 17-page 2014 report as the minister of national security. He warned the then-government that the fight for State contracts could lead to increased gang warfare. “It has been a problem for the past 14 years where gangs fight to get their claws into State contracts which is the catalyst for gang wars and increased homicide.” Gangs obtained million-dollar contracts through the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) and CEPEP, according to the report.
Dear Honourable Members, what ought we to make of this?
Now the Honourable PAEC chair castigates the CEPEP management about the slow process of getting audits. An MBA graduate should know that performing audits requires the previous audit finalisation. The horror of the state of documents there is mind-boggling. (Guardian, March 1, 2023.)
But the present CEO and board appear to be chicken-hearted: they never complained to the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICATT), the disciplinary body for auditors. That professional body also never reads the newspapers. But it is not their money; it is poor people’s taxes. Poor people do not hire ICATT professionals.
Did David Nakhid, pre his Senate appointment, get it right when he said: “It may be true that Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s rise...represented a breakthrough for women in politics. But did she not put together and give free rein to a Cabinet comprising, inter alia, Jack Warner, Anil Roberts, Herbert Volney and Anand Ramlogan, the needle of all of whose moral compass, one might conclude, steadfastly pointed away from nought?
“We must not let them get away with their corrupt ways. Let us resolve not to forever hold our peace. And let us resolve, when we do speak up, to put an end to the never-ending hypocrisy.” (Wired868, July 2016.)
Victor Hart advises, “Society would be ‘shocked straight’ and corruption would be destroyed once there are successful prosecutions and convictions of persons on such charges.”
Should we keep hope?
—Noble Philip