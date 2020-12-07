Popular Caribbean comedian Majah Hype has been in the news a lot recently, and for the wrong reasons. His ex-girlfriend, Latisha Kirby, took to Instagram last week to speak out against the abuse she allegedly suffered at his hands. Following that, she made another post condemning the release of a video of her having sex with another man, which she claimed was made a decade ago, and accused Majah Hype of leaking it. The comedian denied putting out the video, although he did display pictures of men’s genitalia he claimed to have found on Kirby’s phone.
Kirby is a victim of revenge porn— the distribution of sexually explicit images or videos of individuals without their consent. As the name implies, the motive for releasing the graphic images is revenge. For example, someone may leave a relationship, and their ex-partner releases intimate videos in an attempt to embarrass and humiliate them, and unless the person is a porn star, it usually achieves the intended objective. And even if the person is a porn star, the release of such material without their consent is an assault. In the case of Majah Hype, serious allegations were directed at him by his ex and, as a form of retaliation, the images were released. Both men and women can be targeted with revenge porn, but multiple studies and reports have found that the practice disproportionately affects women, who make up 80 per cent to 90 per cent of victims.
The practice is more common than many of us realise. Less than a week before Majah Hype’s ex levelled the accusations of abuse against him, I was shown a video of a woman performing oral sex on a man. The woman’s face and body were clearly seen, but only the man’s genitalia was visible. You could hear his voice but not see his face. The video is now the subject of a lawsuit, as the woman is suing the man for allegedly releasing it.
Unfortunately, not only is revenge porn common, but it appears to be becoming even more prevalent because of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a BBC report, there has been a 22 per cent rise in cases reported to a government-funded helpline in the United Kingdom this year, compared with 2019, with recent research by domestic violence charity Refuge finding that one in seven young women has received threats that intimate photos will be shared without their consent. In the United States, the New York Office of the Attorney General has also reported an increase in revenge porn and cyber sexual abuse. In addition to domestic abuse becoming more commonplace as people are forced to be in confined spaces during lockdown, the social isolation has caused many people to engage with others online, where they may share images or videos on webcams, apps or social media.
The effects of revenge porn can be extremely damaging. The humiliation, embarrassment, betrayal of trust, and lack of control over who views your private parts and sexual activities can inflict deep psychological wounds that leave scars that may never go away. The public viewing of such intimate images also has the potential to damage present relationships, interfere with the prospects of future ones, and can even affect one’s employment and be a barrier to future jobs.
Fortunately, there are laws in many countries that address this egregious offence. However, it is best to avoid having to take legal recourse by not placing yourself at risk. The best thing is to not take intimate photos or make such videos. But hey, this is the real world, and sexual images and videos of partners and potential partners can be stimulating, and for some couples who are separated geographically, this may be the only sexual interaction they have. So, if you plan to do this, please do your best to not expose your face, or anything else that is usually exposed that can be used to identify you. Even if your partner is trustworthy and would never betray your trust in that way, phones and other electronic devices can be stolen, hacked, or opened without the owner’s consent. And once those images reach the Internet—boom, you are a porn star.
—Jamaica Gleaner