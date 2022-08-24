During the period of the Second World War (1939-1945), the steelbands which had contemporaneously emerged on the scene would occasionally steal the chance to come out on the streets of Port of Spain, especially at nights, only to disperse in haste, leaving behind some of their treasured inventions. This was to escape being arrested for violating the Carnival Prohibition Order which was imposed during the period of the hostilities.
So overwhelmed were we when, in quick succession, both Germany and Japan surrendered in 1945, that the steelbands spontaneously took to the streets in celebration of what were internationally declared VG and VJ Day, respectively. This time there was no police intervention.
A year or two prior to the hostilities, the concept of Carnival competitions was introduced by Ernest Mortimer Mitchell, a private citizen, who later became a city councillor representing the burgesses of the South Eastern Ward. He was elected Deputy Mayor of Port of Spain from 1943 to 1945.
Upon the lifting of the Carnival prohibition order in 1946, the Jouvert competition was embellished to include the steelbands. This was the first evidence of the staging of steelband competitions in Trinidad and Tobago subconsciously and simultaneously triggering public recognition and appreciation of the impact of the steelband movement on the country’s cultural development. It started with the Ping Pong Solo competition and, in the following year, was further enhanced to incorporate the full steel orchestra. First to win the Solo competition was Raymond “Fish Eye” Olivierre (All Stars). All Stars (formerly Hell Yard) was the first to win the Steelbands Competition and did so for several years. Other winners in the solo category included Neville Jules (All Stars), Winston “Spree” Simon (Tokyo), Patsy Haynes (Casablanca) and Ellie Mannette (Invaders). Notable winners in the best playing bands category included Casablanca, Tokyo and Invaders.
Taking part in the annual competitions were bands mainly from North Trinidad: Ebonites (Morvant), San Juan All Stars (San Juan) Flamingos (Tunapuna), Cross Fire, Blue Stars now Power Stars, and Tripoli (St James), Hill Sixty, Waterloo, Red Army, Second Fiddle, Renegades, Desperadoes, Blue Diamonds, Starland and Merritones (Port of Spain), Highlanders formerly Savoys (Laventille), Rising Sun, Dixieland and Stromboli (Belmont), Silver Stars and Boys Town (Woodbrook).
In those days, the first prize for the best playing steelband was a very small silver cup about eight inches in height or silver trays of similar mean dimensions. Prizes were greeted with great jubilation and excitement. They included butter dishes, mugs, plates, cutlery, ice buckets, drinking glass sets, teacups and saucers, icy hots, bowls, kettles, clothing, one or two bottles of alcohol, etc. Hopefully, some of the silvers are on display at the recently opened Carnival Museum.
The first Carnival competition was held on Nelson Street between Prince and Faure streets. It was later moved to Charlotte Street, adjacent to the Salvation Army. From there, it was relocated to Knox Street opposite the old City Hall, finally settling in Marine Square, now Independence Square, opposite the original Salvatori building.
Prizes were donated by the business community, many of which no longer operate. While some donated in kind, others donated cash in the monumental amounts of one shilling (24 cents), a florin (48 cents) or at best a half-crown (60 cents), a lot of money in those days.
I recall enjoying the responsibility of assisting in the soliciting of prizes while still in elementary school, taking my turn seated in front of Salvatori’s to register participants, assisting in the actual competition on Jouvert morning.
The competition came to an end in 1958 with the PNM government’s establishment of the Carnival Development Committee headed by renowned anthropologist Mr Andrew Carr. It was handed over to the CDC, resulting in what has now become the highly acclaimed Port of Spain City Corporation Downtown Carnival Competition.
Recognition of Ernest Mortimer Mitchell for his contribution in pioneering the development of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival was recorded when the corporation named its 2017 Downtown Carnival Competition in his honour.
The heights of grandeur to which steelband competitions in Trinidad and Tobago have soared since its humble beginnings in 1946 must be attributed to the astute leadership of the associations’ presidents, individuals of the calibre of Sydney Gollop, George Goddard, Nathaniel Crichlow, Albert Jones, Junior Pouchet, Cecil Hunte, Aldwyn Chow Lin On, Roy Augustus, Bertie Fraser, Melville Bryan, Arnim Smith, Owen Serrette, Patrick Arnold, Keith Diaz and now Ms Beverley Ramsey-Moore.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC)