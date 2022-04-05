The idea of meaningful work

The scholar Mary Warnock has contended that work is a proof of human freedom. But I know a fella in Arima who feels free when he does not have to work. I think we have a whole generation of citizens who love the freedom of pretending they are working early in the morning, and being paid for it. You get the shadow, the rituals of work, from them, but not the substance. But it’s not their fault. They typically are “working” for the state. There are many areas of national life where we are prone to stereotype. Former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yu said we were Carnival people. At a conference in Beijing, a woman asked to sit next to me for dinner. During dinner she insisted that my country was about song and dance.
Work is a foundational concept underpinning Caribbean life, because the colonial elites who made their wealth here over centuries did so on the basis either of African slavery, or the indentureship of Indians and poor whites. Because we have this history within which work has been a site of dysfunctional servitude, we in the Caribbean have not formed wholesome attitudes to it. We do not hold the Puritan attitude that work leads to spiritual rewards. Puritans believed that hard work was a way to honour God. Benedictines are known to live monastic lives fuelled by work and scholarship. A motto of St Benedict was “Ora et labora”. Pray and work.
I went to Southern Polytechnic high school in San Fernando, and the rather ostentatious motto given to the school by its founder, William Ramcharitar, was Laborare est orare (to work is to pray). For some reason, this motto has remained with me over my life like Shadow’s “Bassman”.
The Southern Polytechnic school motto has come back to me often as I have thought about the school, and its formative influences upon me. In my first week there, Mr Ramcharitar (Ram) came downstairs (the school was in his home) and asked loudly at the door, “Who is Theodore Lewis?” When I identified myself, he told me to gather my books, and to follow him.
I had thereby been promoted from Form 1 to Form 1A Special, on account of an essay I had written. But I still cannot see the relation between the school’s motto and what we did there, though it included Latin, which I agree shares much with the idea of toil. By Form Three, they had found need to demote me, for some little thing. I enjoyed Winston Dookeran as teacher in Forms One and Two—he fresh out of Naparima College, still in his teens.
I got a cutarse from Ram in Form Four. For what, I can’t remember. And in Form Five they expelled me, for some thing or other.
We don’t need here to engage in puerile banter as to which form of existence, slavery or indentureship conferred higher increments of citizenship. We know that in Barbados, indentureship was the common status of poor whites. But they have not done badly there.
In the 25 years of my life that I spent in the United States (in mid-western states Ohio, Wisconsin, and Minnesota), the notion of work and working seemed always to be in the forefront. Idleness was relegated to a curse. In the Mid-west, hard work is a badge of honour, a proof of the worthy citizen. You do not see workers skylarking at a job site.
In America there is the question of unemployment, which could be the basis of a federal cheque. But there is the derision of the person who qualifies to receive such a cheque. The recipient must be a pariah. Black women who get unemployment welfare cheques came to be known as “welfare queens”. A “welfare queen” is a derogatory term used to refer to women who allegedly misuse or collect excessive payments through fraud.
The US devised a Welfare-to-Work (WTW) Programme, an employment and training scheme aimed at promoting self-sufficiency. The aim was immediate placement into a job, or into an education or training programme. Participants could get support services such as child care and transportation.
The scholar Jeffrey Moriarty has written about self-respect and meaningful work. He borrows here from the work of John Rawls, who believes the state could be an employer of last resort.
I worked at Caroni Ltd in the 1980s and saw the problems of work degradation in spades. The problem was structural. Sugar is made over a five-month period, starting on January 1. That is called the crop. So, what does a cane cutter do from the end of May till the end of January when sugar making begins again? What does the factory engineer do after the crop?
I was asked to study absenteeism in the company. I found that almost all of the absences taken by workers were allowed by company policy. For example, a worker could take a day off if a neighbour on his street died! If a worker took all of the days off that company policy allowed it would come to 40 or so. Company policy, not the worker, was the culprit.
Back in 2013, Clarence Rambharat found that Caroni Ltd was not dead. It was still ticking away. PNM had CEPEP, and the UNC had Caroni Ltd.
I think that the state has been at the forefront of making work more a political handout, a spoil of patronage, rather than an economic act. This is not the fault of youth. It seems to me that real work has disappeared in this country. When I was young, the state offered special works (ten days) under the aegis of the Developmental and Environmental Works Division, which wickedly came to be known as DEWD, a play on Dude, adapted from the attitudes of the young men who controlled the action, at the work site (DUDE men)—men who came at 7 a.m., signed the attendance roster, then disappeared, off to lime, or just to go home and relax. Or women whose job it was to provide water to the men. These days we have CEPEP, large groups of men and women converged on the highway around a single lawn-mower. We have youth on the highway, armed with a windshield wiper, beckoning, and in a hurry.
But what do we have on offer for these youth that is closer to some ideal of work? Is work as we once knew it not disappearing from the landscape of this country?
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.