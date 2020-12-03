The impending doubles famine

IN times of crisis, governments usually have two options—either confront problems honestly and implement real solutions, or just blame Kamla (Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar). If you’re a really bright government like the one we have, there is also a third option: blame doubles men.
This year, doubles men found out they were the main cause of the spread of Covid-19, as well as the reason the Government is not collecting enough tax revenue. Now, according to Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat, doubles men are also responsible for our quickly dwindling forex reserves.
As you can tell, Trini policymakers love their proposals with triple red tape and heavy stupidity.
In response to the predictable backlash and social media mocking over his comments, Minister Rambharat pivoted to suggest that his remarks over doubles were really down to concern about the rise in non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart disease, and wishing people spent more money buying local crops from farmers.
It’s nice to know that a government that operates an alcohol company and owns shares in a cigarette company is really concerned about the destructive effects of flour and chickpeas on society.
Amidst the public hilarity, however, many people have missed the bigger issue here. With his comments about doubles, Minister Rambharat was selling two fallacies which people in T&T love to devour; firstly, that the economy is a zero-sum game where for one sector to succeed, another one must fail. And secondly, that the Government, not the free market, should govern the economics of supply and demand.
The minister’s ill-judged comments were born out of the anxiety the Government is no doubt feeling about our depleting forex reserves. This column has consistently argued that the existence of a black market in forex means T&T’s dollar is overvalued and that the best way to fix this, though painful, is to begin to adjust our fixed exchange rate to its true market value. This would end hoarding, make our exports more competitive, end the Central Bank having to pump scarce forex into the banking system to maintain this unsustainable rate, and would ensure a more efficient use of forex reserves.
Then again, my major financial decisions are centred around where to buy beers and geera pork, so what the hell do I know?
One thing I am sure of, which lawyers keep reminding me, is that the Government’s refusal to adjust the exchange rate is in absolutely no way because certain people in T&T are able to buy vast amounts of forex at essentially a taxpayer-subsidised rate and then resell it on the black market for huge profits. No siree; I would never suggest that in a million years. The Minister of Finance has said he doesn’t know how to take a bribe. I am just going to assume he doesn’t know how economics works either.
It is ironic that most people are unaware that our propped-up exchange rate is a giant taxpayer subsidy for the rich rather than, as the Government claims, something beneficial to the poor. But then again, it’s easy to demonise doubles men knowing you won’t run into them on the golf course.
The second part of Minister Rambharat’s remarks is premised on the popular and foolish idea that for local farmers to thrive we need to stop buying foreign produce. History is replete with examples of mass starvation that occurred not due to a shortage of food, but because some government official thought he or she could control the laws of supply and demand. There is perhaps no better example of this that the infamous Irish potato famine.
Otherwise known as the “great hunger” or the “great starvation”, the Irish potato famine of 1845 claimed the lives of over one million people and led to a 25-per cent decline of the population. Now before you ask “why didn’t they just eat something other than potatoes?” let me explain. In the 1800s, Britain had a series of laws banning the importation of foreign grain called the Corn Laws. These laws were all about buying local. It was also about making lots of money for wealthy landowners based in England who encouraged the cultivation of potatoes in Ireland dominating local land and labour supplies.
This tasty and profitable monopoly was sure to last forever unless something crazy like a fungus killing potato crops worldwide emerged. Which, unfortunately, is exactly what happened. This fungus hit Ireland’s distorted and protected potato economy hard, resulting in economic collapse and a food crisis. The solution to a famine is obviously getting food, but Westminster was divided about the importation of food for the crisis because that would mean repealing the Corn Laws and angering some very well connected landowning people. So, when people in Ireland began to starve, politicians in England simply said the Irish were lying. And that a good fast for a day or week or month was healthy.
Though the Corn Laws would eventually be abolished, the English government continued to exacerbate the crisis by implementing more ridiculous state polices like make work road projects.
The repeal of the Corn Laws was a seminal moment in British history. It helped to destroy the remnants of outdated feudal economic ideas and ushered in an age of innovation and consumer capitalism that improved the lives of everyone in Britain. Also, it ended famine in Ireland which occurred in times before the fungus outbreak.
Sadly, as our own Government continues to ignore the ticking time bomb that is our forex crisis, it may take a doubles famine to force real policy changes in Trinidad and Tobago.
—darryn Boodan is a freelance writer