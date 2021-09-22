Norway, like T&T, is an exporter of petroleum products. Though both countries have Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF), they are financed differently.
Norway puts all of its energy sector income into its SWF, which is invested abroad and the returns on this investment are spent in its economy.
T&T, on the other hand, puts money into its HSF only when its energy sector income exceeds what was expected in the previous budget. The fund itself can be used to supplement Government’s income when there is a shortfall in energy rents. Part of this fund is reserved for the future—the heritage part of the HSF. There is the view that we should follow Norway’s lead.
To appreciate the significance of this view it is necessary to briefly define the current model of our economy, which should indeed be changed, but that is a process that will take a significant amount of time requiring the creation of various institutions and, moreso, developing a vision, mission, objectives and strategies to accomplish these—things we have not even articulated to date.
The T&T economy is a petroleum plantation and as a small open economy that cannot produce most of what is at least essential to living a comfortable life, has to import many things. Hence it has to export. To date the energy sector, via its export of petroleum products, supplies some 80 per cent usually of the country’s foreign exchange, rents. The onshore economy is mainly about non-tradables and import, mark-up, sell activities. Indeed, almost everything we do onshore entails the use of imports—construction, transport, food, equipment—you name it, we import inputs! Norway’s onshore economic model differs fundamentally from T&T’s as regards exports.
Hence, the view that the onshore can be run as though there were no or little energy sector rents translates into a major reduction in the wherewithal to conduct business onshore, to starve the country of imports upon which we depend for our very survival. History has shown that given the model of our economy when energy sector rents fall, our economy goes into recession—with borrowings, draw-downs from the reserves and HSF, as we have been doing even pre-Covid-19. If the idea, recognising this outcome, is to force the onshore private sector into exporting (which also needs import inputs), then there is a timing problem, which indeed we still also face as the petroleum resource depletes and climate change forces a major reduction in the use of fossil fuels. The general objective behind the call for diversification today is for the implementation of an economic infrastructure onshore to replace over time the petroleum sector.
What may be masking the real value of the energy revenues when compared with the onshore economic revenues is that they appear generally to be of the same magnitude. What is being missed is that Government spending onshore, which is some 34.3 per cent of 2020 GDP, is heavily dependent on its income (taxes, etc) from the energy sector (some 50 per cent of its income), which is lodged at the Central Bank and TT$s created for Government spending locally as a result. Such spending drives the onshore economy, its transactions and hence its revenues. This forex is stored at the Central Bank and is only released by being “bought” from the bank by TT$s. Couple this to the direct transactional input of foreign exchange into the onshore economy by the payment for goods and services supplied to the energy sector by local suppliers. What this shows is that onshore revenues are substantially caused by energy sector rents, and are not independent of them. Consider also that the Government is the biggest employer onshore, which some think is starving the private sector of labour, but it may well be that the private sector cannot provide the jobs, still; many from our graduate labour force emigrate.
If we were to follow Norway’s lead and dramatically build up the HSF, this would not be instantaneous; it takes time and during this time, starting from now, there would be little income available as investment-returns to fund the onshore needs. Also the transformation of the onshore economy by the private sector into exporting is not instantaneous; it takes time. Though it may seem to be the ultimate objective to have an onshore economy directly disconnected from any rents from energy, it is not a decision that, say, the Minister of Finance can announce in the upcoming budget presentation to start as from October 1, 2021. It is a dynamic process in which time, as certain controlled economic variables assume their desired values, is a major factor in its strategic management. However, with the declining petroleum sector and the impact of net-zero 2050, it is an economic transformation that we have to engage in—a process start that is long overdue.
Further, there are certain parallel objectives that must also be accomplished—eg, keeping the population alive and healthy, companies operating and enough jobs available, maintaining physical infrastructure in good order, while the diversification of the economy takes place. For example, in the diversification of our economy, some of the resources generated by the energy sector will be needed to reconstruct the economy, but these rents will also be needed to preserve some economic activity on shore as the diversification process takes place: hence the importance of the strategic management of the process and the minimisation of negative social costs, especially since the energy sector rents are in decline with reduced gas and oil production.
In much of the commentary of what has to be done in the economy, the focus is on the Government’s role, and little is being requested of the private sector, our entrepreneurs. As Prof John Foster tells us, maybe our private sector, given its plantation history, has become rigid and is unable to adapt into taking the initiative in economic reconstruction.
—Mary King is an economist and former government minister