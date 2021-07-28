The inclusive power of sport

During the Parade of Nations at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, a special group of extraordinary athletes crossed the stage.
Like every Olympian, whose prowess is considered the pinnacle of human performance, these 29 men and women persevered and sacrificed. They spent years honing their skills and their endurance.
But unlike the thousands of athletes competing at these Games for personal and patriotic glory, they will have no national flags, no national cheering squads, no national anthem proudly echoing through the stadium as they stand on a podium to accept sport’s highest honour.
That’s because they are members of the Refugee Olympic Team, and as they take their place in the pool, on the track, in the ring or on the range, they are competing under the Olympic Flag and they represent the over-80 million forcibly displaced people around the world.
The Refugee Olympic Team was conceived as a symbol of hope, courage, inspiration and opportunity. The first team debuted at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and featured ten athletes.
This year’s contingent is nearly three times that, made up of extraordinary people who have fled war, persecution, political turmoil and humanitarian distress, equipped with insurmountable focus, drive, discipline and passion.
Their presence at these Games serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit to keep dreaming, striving and achieving, even in the face of seemingly impossible obstacles. Whatever the outcome, they are already winners.
But the power of sport is not limited to elite athletes or competitions. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has long recognised the transformative potential of sport, especially among young people.
After all, sport is a tool for personal empowerment and enrichment, integration and inclusion within a new community, and acceptance and understanding of people who may be different.
Sport can bring people together. More than a game, sporting programmes provide structure and stability to people who have lived through long periods of uncertainty, giving them a sense of belonging, while teaching important life lessons, like trust, teamwork and responsibility.
For children and youth traumatised by harrowing violence or war, persecution and physical disruption, sport can provide a therapeutic outlet to channel emotions and anxieties.
Programmes that encourage play and friendly competition between displaced people and their new communities can go a long way to encourage tolerance and combat xenophobia.
UNHCR in Trinidad and Tobago, for example, is proud to support the Challengers, a volleyball team that competes in a domestic league and is made up of a mix of locals and Venezuelan refugees, asylum seekers and migrants.
These programmes can also be the conduit for greatness, unlocking potential that would have otherwise been squandered for lack of opportunity.
Jamal Abdelmaji Eisa Mohammed, a Sudanese refugee now living in Israel, and representing the Refugee Olympic Team in long-distance running, credits the Alley Runners Club, a sports club in Tel Aviv that assists underprivileged athletes, with helping him develop as runner, but also with integrating in his new home, teaching him Hebrew and giving him a valuable support system.
UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and Bayern Munich football star Alphonso Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents.
His family was able to resettle in Canada, and through Free Footies, an after-school football league for inner-city, underprivileged primary school children, his talent was quickly recognised.
Within a few years, at just 16 years old, he was the youngest player ever to play for the Canadian National Men’s Football Team.
This year’s theme for World Refugee Day celebrates togetherness: together we heal, together we learn and together we shine.
Sport, unlike anything else, can truly unite us. As the world gradually emerges from the miasma of uncertainty, fear and divisiveness amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games—and sport as a whole—represents a beacon for humanity, and our refugee athletes help it to glow.
—Miriam Aertker is the head of National Office for UNHCR in Trinidad and Tobago