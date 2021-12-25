The Indomitable Spirit

We are human only because we can be humane. And the extent of our humanity determines our destiny. Nine years ago, on Christmas Day 2012, my column was titled “The Holy Human Spirit” dealing with the individual’s triumph when led by one’s humanity.
I said Jesus Christ epitomised profoundest humanity in his revolt against the sepulchral spirituality, materialism and tyranny of his time; and that Tom Joad, main protagonist in John Steinbeck’s masterpiece, Grapes of Wrath, symbolised that consciousness which linked Jesus and Joad. The message of both lives is the highest liberation comes only from being bound, indeed imprisoned, by a cause far larger than one’s individual pursuits and preoccupations.
Only then is our humanity made magnificent, the attainment of which ought to be our primary purpose. Mahatma Gandhi said “the best way to find your self is to lose yourself in the service of others;” and Albert Einstein reminded us, “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.”
Tom Joad “defends a humanistic view: in a nation being calloused by capitalism and industrialisation. He contemplates perilous public action to achieve social justice and comforts his mother, saying, even if he dies, he will “be everywhere. Whenever there’s a fight so hungry people can eat, I’ll be there. Whenever there’s a cop beating up a guy I’ll be there”.
I wrote, “this is the revolutionary human spirit, wanting a just and humane society and willing to risk personal life and liberty. Jesus could have spoken similarly to his mother before entering Jerusalem to be crucified; that he would be there always, present in spirit, permanently resurrected in consciousness, that residence of all great thoughts and acts which influence the evolution of the human mind and the development of civilisation; the place of all those who, with courage and sacrifice, seek the deliverance of human beings from material and spiritual deprivation, so man could live in freedom, dignity and enlightenment.”
Tom Joad had reached that state of humanity that took him beyond concerns about personal safety; and after the very human agony of Jesus in Gethsemane when he prayed for “this cup” to be “taken” from him, his deep humanity led him to accept “not mine, but thy will be done” and to acknowledge with equanimity “the hour is come”. Both tapped into their inner calm and their magnificent humanity flowered.
Five weeks ago, in “Calm is the Crown” I said, your calm is the jewel within, the source of personal power when your faculties function optimally, when you can best handle life’s ups and down, “like a ship at night, all decks lit, riding the billows, triumphant.” Nelson Mandela’s calm preserved him during 27 years of unjust imprisonment, from which he emerged to say “as I walked out of the door toward the gate and my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison.” As this country’s foreign minister, I met Mandela twice and remain inspired by the deep inner calm he exuded as he commanded the world’s attention. His humanity had triumphed.
It always saves the day. As I wrote in “The Holy Human Spirit”, “The world got worse after the crucifixion. For 2,000 years, we had unspeakable carnage from multitudinous wars; from the fall of the Roman Empire, the establishment of Christendom , the crusades, centuries of blood-soaked Europe, the genocide of whole civilisations in the new world and two horrendous world wars.
We had plagues, pestilences, horrible natural disasters, poverty, slavery, bondage, the Holocaust, dehumanisation, alienation, tyranny and injustice. Not surprisingly then, as we approached the 20th century, doubt manifested and persisted in the western mind, the nihilism of Nietzsche’s ‘God is dead’ taking root as well as Absurdism’s view of a random, irrational universe.”
We could only have survived all that with the humanity that persisted to strive for a better world. At that Christmas in 2012, I wrote “life is always the best and worst of times. Man evolves in spite of the darkness, or maybe, because of it. The thirst for knowledge, enlightenment and freedom never dies. It is at the heart of the humanity that propels mankind forward. So in those very millennia that culminated in doubt, western civilisation also emerged from early medieval darkness and feudalism to the growth of towns and cities; renaissance of the arts, literature and philosophy; religious reformation and ‘the priesthood of all believers’; scientific and industrial revolutions that brought prosperity, physical comforts and longer life.
We had the Enlightenment that fuelled the American and French Revolutions; emancipation, decolonisation, and the spread of liberal democracy; globalisation, the information revolution and the worldwide web; all creating greater space for more people to determine the quality of their lives and society.” The indomitable human spirit defied darkness, moving civilisation forward.
Today we are again on the brink of disaster, with Armageddon threatening from global warming and possible nuclear conflagration, our plight accentuated by an apparently intractable pandemic which, experts say, preludes more to come. May the indomitable human spirit be stirred this Christmas.