The Jamaat after Abu Bakr

A power struggle among several aspirants, and their respective teams of supporters, was said to be well and truly under way in the wake of the death, on October 21, of Jamaat-al-Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr.
Names were being called from what appeared to be different factions inside the organisation. These include one of his sons, Fuad, who was said to be brokering some of those arrangements.
There was also speculation in some circles that his death, in and of itself, could trigger an upsurge of gang warfare in different parts of the country’s urban areas. Abu Bakr is credited with having been able to fashion a tenuous truce among the web of warring factions of disenfranchised youth fighting for turf.
He will forever be remembered, however, as the leader of the failed attempt to overthrow an elected government, and the six days of siege which came in its wake. This had begun in the late afternoon of July 27, 1990, and ended on the basis of an amnesty which had been agreed between the authorities and his leadership team.
Two of the country’s most prominent religious leaders, the late Archbishop Anthony Pantin, and Anglican Canon Knolly Clarke had figured prominently in negotiations which led to that settlement.
By the time he had been laid to rest less than 24 hours after his death, a settlement was reached about his immediate successor. That person had been identified as Imam Sadiq Al Razi. He was the leader of the Jamaat’s Point Fortin area branch.
He has been described by one intimate as someone who will seek to cut a different path from that of his predecessor. He was, however, one of the 114 insurgents who participated in the siege of the Parliament and of TTT. He is alternatively described as a caretaker leader, who will see the Jamaat through this transition period of perhaps no more than three months. He is a member of long standing, one who is “humble, and respectful”, and who willingly undertook to maintain stability in the organisation.
He is a “traditional leader”, who is said to have made it “abundantly clear” he has no interest in entrenching himself in the position of overall leadership of the Jamaat. He sees himself, one is told, as one committed to steer the organisation through what is given as “this period of uncertainty”, for which he has offered himself.
“My family, as well a cross-section of the organisation consider him our friend,” Fuad Abu Bakr has said. “As the PRO, as the leader of the New National Vision and an adviser to my father, I see him as a friend and a companion.”
He said his late father was unequivocal in his view that “the next generation” should take over the leadership of the organisation. He had been advocating that young people should “get involved” and that the new leader shares those views. “He has that level of understanding,” the younger Abu Bakr said.
He appeared to have been blind-sided on Monday night, however, with a statement issued by Olive Enyahooma-El, listed as chairman of the Council of Elders. It announced the appointment of the new leader. Al Razi said in the statement, “I praised Allah for the confidence shown in me by the council of elders.” This is a huge responsibility and, given the great efforts of the late Imam Yasin Abu Bakr, a challenging task to emulate. I am confident that with Allah’s guidance and the collective approach of brothers and sisters the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen will make a positive contribution to Islamic society and, by extension, the national landscape.”
Ominously also, the statement announced the appointment of Jamaal Shabaaz as the “official press spokesman and press secretary of the organisation”. It said he is now the only one to speak on behalf of the organisation, apart from the new imam.
Fuad Abu Bakr said, in the wake of this development, this was different from what he took away from his own discussion with the new imam.
Will a new generation rise up and demand greater pride of place, in a movement that has signalled its purpose as that of providing a radical brand of hope and inspiration for them? Or will some of those who have been more seasoned, and have been in the closed circles around the late leader, seek to stifle those aspirations?
There were scores, if not hundreds of people who turned out to pay their last respects to the late leader. In the majority of cases, they were the young and the yearning. Questions remain about why the police appeared to have ignored the numbers in that turnout.
Yasin Abu Bakr’s death, at 80, has created a turning point in the organisation he led for more than three decades.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist