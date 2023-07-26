The job crisis in T&T

The nearly 4,000 young men who have surnames beginning with an A to D who turned up on Monday seeking to apply for a job as a prison officer does not reflect the attractiveness of this particular occupation.
In the view of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), it is proof that there is a job crisis in Trinidad and Tobago. Given the trend from Monday it would not be surprising if 10,000 young persons were hopeful of getting employed as a prison officer.
Similar scenes have been seen in the past when the T&T Police Service held recruitment exercises.
Young people are in trouble in T&T. At one level our education system is routinely failing half of our pupils—as the recent SEA results demonstrate. A similar picture will emerge when CSEC results are released in a few weeks’ time.
Half of those who sit CSEC do not get a full certificate of five subjects, including math and English, at their first try. Those who do pass their exams then face a job market where there are few jobs that offer decent wages and terms of employment. This is true not only for secondary school leavers, but also for many of our university grads.
What has been for many years a challenging labour market has been turned into a crisis with the closure of Petrotrin, ArcelorMittal, Unilever, and mass retrenchments elsewhere such as at TSTT. Decent jobs that provided an element of permanency created a large, stable working class.
These workers, in turn, were able to build a decent future for themselves and their families—education of their children, who in turn would also get good employment opportunities; the ownership of a home; a level of consumer spending power that enabled businesses to sell their goods and services and stimulate new employment.
This “multiplier effect” has been significantly weakened by the destruction of tens of thousands of decent jobs.
This process has been accelerated in the last eight years under the Rowley-led PNM government. There have been other very negative impacts of the destruction of decent jobs. The NIS has been weakened as the number of employed persons fell; workplace pension plans such as existed at Petrotrin and TSTT, and which contributed a very large share of the national savings, have been shuttered or reduced in size. This, in turn, has negatively impacted on funds for investment.
At the same time, spending on social security has had to be increased as more citizens have to rely on one or other social safety net to survive. With fewer jobs being created, there is greater demand for CEPEP and URP jobs.
Then those who had good medical plans at Petrotrin and TSTT, for example, now have to rely on the public health system, further putting pressure on the resources at our public hospitals and health centres.
The MSJ sees no improvement of this job and resulting social crisis. The Rowley-led PNM Government has no vision for the nation’s development; no plan that would see jobs being created for the thousands of young people who come out of school and into the labour market each year.
Furthermore, any plan to increase the retirement age from 60 to 65 will only exacerbate this crisis, as those already employed will work longer and therefore there will be fewer job openings going forward.
Trinidad and Tobago was successful in having the United Nations designate August 11 as World Steelpan Day, which is wonderful, but this country is no longer the major producer of the pan. For decades we have failed to take advantage of our invention to move into the realm of being a major exporter of the pan.
We have neglected to systematically invest in and support our creative sectors—music, film, drama, design, animation, among others—which present huge opportunities for young people to earn decent incomes and for the country to earn foreign exchange. And these are the economic benefits. The social benefits of dynamic and strong creative sectors can mean fewer young people being involved in crime and violence.
As the country is regaled with entertainment of a non-creative kind—that taking place on the stages of the two traditional parties—citizens need to pay attention to the fundamental problems they face every day: the job crisis; high food prices and inflation; crime and violence; and much more. Neither the PNM nor the UNC (and its former members, now “new” add-ons) is offering us any creative solutions to the problems we face. Their “creativity” is only on the theatre stage of the absurd.
—Author David Abdulah is political leader of the Movement for Social Justice.