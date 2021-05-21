The joy of freezing

A feature in the Express Business comparing the cost of cooking at home with buying already-prepared meals reported that although savings were significant, people opted for convenience. I surmise that among the additional factors would be not knowing what to cook, and probably not knowing how to cook, although recipes abound, wherever you turn.
The mainstream press regularly features recipes with attractive photos, and I often wonder who are the target audiences. Without disparaging the ingredients, things like quinoa, shrimp, broccoli, kale, strawberries, all high-end and costly commodities, it seems that these are not dishes meant for the average citizen.
The majority of people are squeezing out their last few dollars to make ends meet—I hardly think a quinoa salad is practical. Things are hard, and the lockdown has taken away the convenience (and pleasure) of a lifestyle of eating out. The challenge is how to reconstruct the approach to feeding ourselves nutritionally, with reduced budgets and limited access.
One of the reasons I enjoy cooking is that it is not something I have to do. Now that I live on my own, there is no pressure. It is largely driven by mood and so when I indulge, it is exactly that: a creative indulgence. I know this is not the case for most, but I have also found ways to ensure that even if my kitchen forays are fitful, I can still remain well-provisioned. I would be the first to admit I can be extreme, but that aside, the basic principles are useful.
When I mentioned my last bout of stocking up to a couple friends, they wanted details so they could try some of the techniques, and it occurred to me that it might be worth sharing.
A long time ago, I had invested in small plastic containers with lids. So now, when the cooking vaps descends, I no longer worry about what to do with leftovers. I simply freeze them, and label them with a bit of masking tape. It might seem trivial, but it makes a huge difference in terms of time and energy and inclination. Freezing in small portions is efficient because the containers can be more easily stored in limited space, and they thaw faster.
The crux of the system is planning. Over time, my approach has evolved. Basically, I prep meals in components; things that can mix and match or support other dishes. It took some time to learn what freezes well—it’s not worth it to do rice or pasta and things that you want to retain a certain degree of crispness. But most things can hold up, once you keep them airtight.
The first stage of the plan is deciding what you are going to include, and how they can be used with one another—a rough menu. For some time now, I have been buying the cheapest cuts of meat and using them to add flavour to beans and peas. You can choose a range and spend some time coaxing their best from them. Cow heels or trotters and pig tails can be boiled and boiled again with herbs. When they are fully cooked, they can be stored and added to other dishes. Because of how bulky cow heels can be, I put in some extra effort to remove the bones before storing them. Beef soup bones can be treated the same way. Sometimes the supermarkets carry chicken breasts at reduced prices that they label as soup bones. I season them and stick them in the oven. When they are cooked, I strip off the meat, which is great to use in stir-frys or pastas. All the bones from everything get tossed into a pot along with vegetable peels and so on to make stocks.
It can be laborious, but if you set aside one day (and get some help), you can create a range of options that allows you to quickly assemble meals full of flavour. Even dough freezes well.
I had been avoiding buying vegetables as I had not been in a cooking zone, and I could not bear to see them wilt. Then I figured that if I resolved to have a weekend of prepping and cooking, I could get in a supply that would keep in the freezer, so I would not have to do without during the lockdown. It was as I was recounting my adventures in procuring those vegetables that we began discussing our experiences with foods that freeze well and my friends suggested that I write about it. Here are some ideas from what I did.
I bought pumpkin (which went into red beans and lentils, as well as a choka). I boiled a pound of saltfish, and added it in equal portions to three spicy dishes (lots of onions, and herbs from my yard) of ochroes, bodi and tomatoes. I roasted baigan that had been practically foisted on me, as squingy as they looked, they were firm and fine. I used all the peels with the various bones to make a stock. It was a long haul; but because I had planned it, bought accordingly and committed myself to cooking everything before they lost their freshness (all local produce!), it was gratifying. I heartily recommend a few small steps in this direction. You don’t have to go the whole hog, but try setting aside a day to cook and freeze, see what a difference it can make.
—The author is an editor, writer
and cricket historian.