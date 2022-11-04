The last breath

Ms Vaneisa Baksh

I met the face of grief a couple of weeks ago and it has haunted me since. It was a chance encounter with someone I did not know. It isn’t quite accurate to say it was chance, because I had gone seeking his artisan services. His kiosk bore a handwritten sign saying he had an appointment with an ophthalmologist and would not be back for a couple of hours.

It was one of those days when I had tried to summon the will to attend to a heap of neglected tasks and every attempt had been futile. I decided I would tackle one more and call it a morning. Some days are just not worth wasting precious energy. But as I was heading back to my car, I saw movement at the kiosk and I trotted over. I enquired whether things had gone well with the eye doctor and he laughed and confessed that he had mistaken the date. I readily identified with that and we began chatting; first about my item, which could not be repaired, and then about other desultory matters. It was so pleasant that I quickly shrugged off my thwarted feeling and revelled in the chance conversation.

At some point he mentioned that he had lost 25 pounds in the past few months, and I eagerly enquired how he had done it, thinking to try it myself.

It turned out that his wife of 46 years had died, and the impact was devastating. Little by little, the details emerged and I could see why it was so painful. I asked his permission to share the story, because I felt this is one of those occurrences that has some national importance in terms of our healthcare system.

His wife had been unwell for about a year; she had been seeing a heart specialist, but in the past few weeks her condition had deteriorated. He and his son shared the responsibility of caring for her, lovingly administering whatever she needed. They had recently bought an oxygen device for $9,000 as her breathing became more laboured. She had been retaining fluid and had put on about 40 pounds, he said, and could not move without assistance.

On a Thursday evening, she told them that she felt she had reached the stage where she needed hospital care and asked to be taken to the Mt Hope hospital. They did so, and when they had to leave, she was still lying on the gurney on which she had been admitted. The following day, she was still lying on that gurney, unattended, and without oxygen.

“She actually called me and told me she was dying and she had no help. By the time I got there, there were six or seven people around her and one woman told me that if she recovered consciousness, there would be brain damage,” he said, his voice raising and tremulous in his anger.

We were having this conversation earlier this week, because when he had started telling me the story at our first meeting, he was overcome, and I did not wish to press him. That day, he said that many people had advised him to sue the hospital. I’d asked if he thought it would bring him peace. It would be a long, costly process with little hope, given the nature of the system, and it would make him relive the whole thing repeatedly. He was torn because he knew what it could entail, and he knew nothing could bring her back, but he also felt there should be some accountability.

I could only imagine what he was feeling. He is 80, she was 75. Ever since they had met decades ago, they had been close companions, and she had always been healthy. They’d met one night at the bar at Chaconia Inn in Maraval, and he had been so bowled over that he tried to see her again the following day. I found a photo of her online and she was stunningly beautiful; I could see why he remained smitten.

Earlier, when I asked him how he would describe their relationship, he joyfully said, “Love, love, love; three big loves.” He had been fondly describing those early years; how she had been working at Port of Spain General Hospital and did not like it and was planning to return to the UK where she had trained and worked. But he pursued her ardently and persuaded her to stay.

As he spoke about those times, how they built their life together, raising their two sons, setting up their business, and living in the kind of harmony that true love enables, his voice was animated and happy. But as the conversation turned towards that final day, he became distraught again.

“Mt Hope killed her for lack of care,” he said angrily.

Can you imagine what it must feel like to know that you have cherished this person for a lifetime, treated her with devotion and care, only to have her last hours spent shunted aside in a corner, gasping for breath? How do you feel that her last words to you were of dying anguish? The manner of her death is unbearable.

It is too much, and too common. Our healthcare system is under pressure, and these are the tragedies that occur when the resources are stretched too thin. But who takes responsibility?

—Author Vaneisa Baksh is an editor, writer and cricket historian.

E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The last breath

The last breath

I met the face of grief a couple of weeks ago and it has haunted me since. It was a chance encounter with someone I did not know. It isn’t quite accurate to say it was chance, because I had gone seeking his artisan services. His kiosk bore a handwritten sign saying he had an appointment with an ophthalmologist and would not be back for a couple of hours.

Say what, Mr Hinds?

Say what, Mr Hinds?

THERE seems to be no end to the missteps being made by Cabinet ministers who are so far out of touch with reality that they may be living in an alternate universe.

Two days after rival gangs engaged each other in a gun battle from both sides of the Rose Hill RC School in Laventille, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds paid a visit there, with police and other officials in tow. Reporting on his tour via social media post, the minister’s first point was that he wanted the public to know the video of pupils lying on the floor in classrooms was “quite misleading”.

Pan’s bountiful heritage

Desperadoes’ inaugural 2022 Fun Run/Walk 5K on October 16 proved yet another milestone for our National Steel Orchestra.

The marathon itself proved effortless to complete, in anticipation of the musical gems to follow. All participants overwhelmingly enjoyed the scintillating, exhilarating, delightful, musical repertoire provided by Desperadoes and the music truck. The music itself obliterated any presence of sore muscles, taking participants into a euphoria of pure delight and pure joy, as the thrilling roll of musical notes filled our air.

Find that resilience to face each day

When you have a problem, the thing to do is to try to solve it. You may not have the critical insight to look at the nuances of the problem and arrive at a balanced judgment, taking into consideration all the different ways of looking at it.

You may just be an ordinary Joe without that intellectual capacity, but you can take a common-sense approach to the problem and try to solve it.

Todd Street: why the fear?

Todd Street: why the fear?

The US-based rap group Public Enemy is famously remembered for an album titled Fear of a Black Planet. The album title is intended as a single-line explanation for the lot experienced by African Americans.

Those with economic and political power (ie, the “whites”) are threatened by the prospect of the “non-whites” becoming politically and economically ascendant, so they turn their fears outward towards those groups.

A case of gaslighting

A case of gaslighting

A letter in the last Saturday Express, titled “Don’t undervalue Govt’s humanitarian effort”, written by former UNC MP and government minister Harry Partap, gaslights readers in two ways. First, Partap claims the PNM administration’s Covid-19 pandemic policies were successful and, second, that the Opposition United National Congress opposed these measures.