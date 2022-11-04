The last breath

THERE seems to be no end to the missteps being made by Cabinet ministers who are so far out of touch with reality that they may be living in an alternate universe.

Two days after rival gangs engaged each other in a gun battle from both sides of the Rose Hill RC School in Laventille, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds paid a visit there, with police and other officials in tow. Reporting on his tour via social media post, the minister’s first point was that he wanted the public to know the video of pupils lying on the floor in classrooms was “quite misleading”.