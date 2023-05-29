Here in Trinidad, I regularly visit a facility in a building with three storeys above the ground floor. The building has vast square footage. Access up the floors is by a narrow staircase and a small elevator that can hold four people at a time.
While coming down the stairs, a lady stopped her ascent and squeezed into a corner on the landing between the second and first floors to let me pass.
“We can both make it at once… I’m not that fat,” I teased.
“It’s not you… it’s me,” she smiled.
The tragedy in the Guyanese interior town of Mahdia in which 18 schoolgirls and a five-year-old boy were burned to death in a fire brought back that stairway exchange. I’ll connect the dots in a moment.
Eight days ago, a Sunday night/Monday morning fire broke out in the girls’ dormitory at the secondary school in Mahdia, a small town almost dead centre in Guyana. Guyana has ten regions. Mahdia is the administrative centre for Region Eight, Potaro-Siparuni, named after two of the area’s main rivers. It’s in “the bush”, as Guyanese would describe their undeveloped, forested areas.
Road access is severely limited; good roads are almost non-existent. Mahdia Secondary School served pupils from a geographical area bigger than Trinidad – itself about one-fortieth the size of Guyana. Some of the villages from which the girls came were too small to be served by their own schools, but too far away to commute (essentially walk) daily to Mahdia. So, they boarded.
It’s the story of hinterland education in Guyana, particularly among its Amerindian population. The education system set up by missionaries hasn’t evolved much over many decades. In some parts of the country, children barely four years old walk to school and back three hours each way. In the gorgeous Pomeroon on Guyana’s northwest coast, traffic is by river. Schoolchildren can be seen driving outboard engine boats – testament to Pomeroon’s charm and its transportation challenges.
Mahdia was heartbreaking in a number of ways. Terrified children unable to escape, trapped by the same metal bars meant to protect them. Families losing their children in an institution, far from home, to which they’d entrusted them for education and safe keeping. The tragedy resonated beyond Guyana.
There will be an enquiry into how the deaths occurred, and what can be done to prevent a repeat. What’s already clear is that the fire safety set-up failed utterly. And that’s one area in which we seem to fall short – to varying degrees – throughout the Caribbean.
That building that I talked about at the start is vastly different from the schoolgirls’ dormitory in Guyana. It’s a more solidly constructed building. The usage circumstances of that fateful night in which the girls were both locked in and locked out are different.
The thing that connects them is fire safety. Does the management of the T&T building – which houses a restaurant on the ground floor – have a fire evacuation plan? Clearly my observations are not a professional assessment, but the point is that it shouldn’t have to be. A fire evacuation plan should be clear and obvious to everyone who uses the building. I haven’t seen anything that alerted me to where to go in the event of a fire, and the probability of the stairs becoming crowded and even unusable.
I looked outside for a fire escape. There was a metal staircase on a little-traversed side, but it led to a very narrow, enclosed area between the building’s wall and the neighbouring property’s fence, which was topped off by barbed wire. The next time I’m there I’m going to ask the building’s management what its fire evacuation plans are, and to make those plans clear and obvious to the people who use the building.
Establishing how widespread this set of circumstances is up and down T&T is very difficult. I’d like insurance industry folks reading this to help me out with their best estimate of the extent of fire safety compliance in public buildings in this country. What I can say with some certainty is that it is generally not up to the level of that of more developed countries, and there’s much work to do. From observation, the example I cited does not appear to be unusual or isolated.
International hotels that host conferences have three things in place. The first is fire escape facilities, such as stairwells that sometimes double as service access. The second is muster points… places for the evacuated to assemble. The third thing they’ve done is incorporate into the programmes of conferences and events, directions on fire safety and evacuation. Some smaller establishments do too, and take fire safety seriously. They have drills and test alarms. Question is how consistently the protocols are applied and who has overall authority for ensuring compliance.
Guyana, fuelled by oil and a rush of investors, is the scene of a construction boom. How many of the new multi-storey buildings are being constructed in line with first-rate fire safety protocols? Forget happy talk of a “new Dubai”. One of the responses to Mahdia should be a complete, far-reaching overhaul of fire safety standards in public-access buildings.
For the sake of the victims, Guyana must lay down strong and lasting standards for the new and retro-fit for the old, in line with global best practice. First-world level infrastructure cannot coexist with a third-world health and safety mindset.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com