At secondary school in Guyana a long time ago, the prefect for Form 1B decided to keep the entire class in detention after school. The class prefect was an older student, from the Sixth Form. We addressed them as we would teachers. We called her Miss Singh. I can’t remember what we did to draw the ire of Miss Singh, but she decided that collective punishment was the solution.
The queue of cars grew longer, and the prefect went outside to explain to the parents why the wait was necessary.
She came back to the class. “Orin Gordon,” she called out. “Yes, Miss,” I replied.
“Your father says you’re a saint,” she said mockingly. “You can go.”
I didn’t want to. To keep my standing with my peers I wanted to remain in solidarity with them. In the car, I asked my father why he’d say something like that. I was to go into journalism much later, but in that minute my dad provided the first example of a misquote.
“I never told her you were a saint,” he said. “I said that I’m sure that Orin was not involved in the troublemaking.”
He wasn’t wrong, in this instance. I was one of the quieter ones. The transition from primary to secondary was dizzying. Everyone was super smart. I went from being first in class throughout primary school, to finishing tenth in my first term. It was a shock. I dreaded bringing home my report card.
The boys were bigger and louder. Some were already growing moustaches. To this day, I still struggle to generate decent foliage. I was skinny, not that tall and had a big head that a large afro made look even bigger. I wore thickly-lensed spectacles, the result of prodigious reading from an early age, even in poor light. No one looked at me and said, “look trouble now”.
So, dad knew what he was talking about. What he didn’t understand was how it would play on the playground the next day… which is to say, not that well for me.
It wasn’t the first time that dad unintentionally caused me peer trouble. When he dropped us off in the morning, he’d give each of us a hug and/or a peck on the cheek. This was in the midst of a crowded drop off area. Predictably, I got taunted as the guy whose father kissed him – and the description of the depth and strength of the kiss got luridly exaggerated, particularly by the boy who gave us our first furtive peeks at magazines of naked women. Equally predictably, I told dad to stop showing me any affection whatsoever.
I see similar scenes of the school run being played out near where I live in Lange Park. No one who wants to get where they’re going on time takes a route that goes through La Clave Street between two and 3.30 p.m.
However, the children are wired differently today. They’re more self-confident and outgoing. They have access to technology that we didn’t have and tech savvy we still don’t have. My neighbour’s son of lower secondary age, Yashy, is a middle boy of three like I am; but he couldn’t be more different. Stylish, handsome, conversationally confident and possessing way more swag than I had.
He probably gets admiring glances from girl peers. It would surprise me if any of mine considered me a prospect, especially in those early secondary years. Years later, one of my big sisters would ask me, tongue firmly in cheek while looking at old photos, “how did you become a sex symbol from such unpromising beginnings?” And how she would laugh. Just to be clear, she doesn’t really think I developed film star looks.
I did do something badly ill-advised once. I stole the car. I was about 15 or 16. Drove it everywhere; had a grand time. The unlicensed, uninsured joyride was incident free – till I turned into our driveway and bounced one of the gates off its hinges. Not huge. Car and gate were only slightly damaged, but money was tight and it’d cost us.
For three or four days he didn’t say a word to me. It was torture. We couldn’t avoid each other in the house. I’d have welcomed an angry ticking off – anything but the silent treatment. On the third or fourth day, he gave me a stony look and said quietly, “I’m very disappointed in you”. Those cutting words hurt more than any licks would have.
If my older and younger brothers had banged up the car like that, he’d have responded differently. My oldest brother – an unrestrained rebel – certainly had an acquaintance with dad’s belt and mom’s slippers that I never did.
Father’s Day was last Sunday. On the day, memories of my father, Michael Claude Gordon Snr, came back. He was good-humoured and didn’t hold grudges. That affectionate nature that I described earlier didn’t always work on my mom. She needed more time to work through the thing that made her cross with him. He’d come in, too soon, for a conciliatory hug. But ultimately, no one could rebuff him for long.
I recounted the car incident to a close friend recently, and he said that good parenting meant dealing with each child and circumstance differently. I’m not so sure. In the same way that I preferred Miss Singh’s collective punishment, I’d have taken licks over the silent treatment.
The author is a media consultant. Details at oringordon.com