The Light that shone in the West

Verily I say unto you, Man, that you have the right to use, abuse or misuse your body any which way you choose to, so long as you do not impose your choices on your neighbours, friends, and especially on your enemies, since there is likelier to be hostile, even war-like punishment for one’s refusal to submit to the will of the others, which must be wrong in any culture, belief or ethnicity; further, I retain my right to practise within the privacy of my castle, however humble such edifice may be, acts between me and my mate that bring us immense pleasure, that do not impinge on the freedoms of others, least of all on children who do not have the maturity to rationally determine what is good for them, and what is not.