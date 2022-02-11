The lost review

As I was reading Literary Occasions, VS Naipaul’s essays on his “writing life” again, I recalled that once upon a time, in this seemingly fallow country called Trinidad and Tobago, there had been a vibrant culture of reading and writing. It was not simply a national phenomenon (it was that grand), the entire region was teeming with books that were finally feeling the freedom to express a Caribbean perspective.
Locally, there was a rich tradition of engagement in the Press—books, plays, art, music—everything found a regular space within the pages of the Guardian particularly. In the early nineties, when I worked there, the environment was still welcoming for that kind of coverage. I look back now with a genuine sense of jealousy for what we had cultivated—that motley Features Department team seeming to have too much daily pleasure to be actually producing anything of substance. But we did. In 1996, it came to a dreadful halt with the mass resignations that altered the paper permanently.
Times have changed and the concept of “features” has undergone a massive revision. The arts, in all manifestations, are “covered”, not reviewed; mostly reportage. This is not to say there are no exceptions, but it is striking that book reviews, for instance, no longer occupy a regular space.
Prof Bridget Brereton has been presenting them fairly regularly in the columns she has written for the Express since 2011. I have always enjoyed them and wanting to confirm if I had been mistaken that hers is the only consistent fare, I called her to ask. To my absolute dismay, she said she will no longer be writing her column. I cannot describe the sense of loss I felt at the news. My favourite Caribbean historian, Prof Brereton’s writing has the kind of easy readability that often masks the volume of information she shares. The body of her academic work aside, what she has provided through the newspapers has been a special national service; bringing knowledge to the masses in clear, engaging language that is never tedious.
We talked about the general absence of book reviews, and agreed that aside from the regular contributions emanating from the organisers of the Bocas Lit Fest, which has done a magnificent job of promoting regional literature, nothing regular shines in the newspapers. True, there are occasional contributions from people with special interests—Terrence Farrell on Michael de la Bastide’s memoirs, Earl Lovelace on Everald “Gally” Cummings’, to name a couple recent ones—and there are those reprinted from foreign publications, but there is little evidence that they seem essential as part of a newspaper’s offerings.
Newspapers globally are reeling from the impact of online offerings, whether from social media or other platforms with the allure of immediacy. For struggling media houses, it might be worth considering a different approach. A reduction in the amount of space allocated to news reporting, which is already stale by the time of publication, and an increase in analytical features, an increase in commentaries, an increase in reviews of the arts, more analysis in the sports pages. It requires investing in writers with the capacity to provide this, which of course makes it practically a non-starter. From what I have seen over the years, we do not lack people with the requisite skills to do it. The sad reality is that generally, the work of writers, editors, copy editors, proofreaders, photographers, is not respected professionally as skills worthy of proper compensation.
But even if a media house wants to look at the inclusion of artistic coverage only through the lens of profit, there is a case to be made. With readership decreasing, there has to be something that differentiates each publication, something that is not available elsewhere. That something simply cannot be news. It has to be a range of voices: intelligent, articulate, engaging, controversial even, but something that a reader knows they will find only inside your pages. Choose your niche.
But there is a much larger dimension; the one that primarily concerns me. We lament the loss of literacy. We moan about the insidious way social media has turned young people away from reading anything more than 50 words long. We are appalled at the addictions to mobile devices. When you think about it, they’ve become hooked because they are looking for something stimulating to entertain themselves. Maybe even things they can identify with.
It took a long time for our writers to feel comfortable to write candidly about ourselves. It took a long time for us to see ourselves represented in film, in art, in books, in photos, on the stage—but when we did, it was gratifying, and validating.
I believe there are a lot of people writing up storms out there; while a lot of it is self-promoting, they would benefit from having their work critiqued in a constructive way. Writing is a demanding craft; a very solitary one. As Naipaul noted repeatedly, the anxiety is always there; the dread of failing hangs perpetually over the soul, but how does one develop without feedback?
The writers of his generation, and those in the pre-Independence period, emerged as important voices globally because they fortified one another with constant assessments within their community. Things are different, but maybe our arts can thrive with a little more community support, like a regular space in print; a valid occupation.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com