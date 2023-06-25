The magic of rural

The essence to me of growth is to widen your perspective as much as possible, and when you think you have reached as far as you could, then go even further. It happens especially with travel, where you go to different countries and remind yourself that people and things are different and yet the same, and that one should be fixed and flexible, tethered and untethered, all at the same time.
If one cannot leave the country and go abroad, at least do a staycation at a different site, to wake up to a different visual and pace. For me, as a person who lives in the city area, going to a rural site every so often exposes me to a slightly different way of life, even within Trinidad and Tobago. Sometimes the experience is continuous, sometimes a series of moments.
The moment was outside and below the house where my grandmother lived with her 11 children. When I was a child, the yard seemed so wide. Now it was a little piece, overgrown, with weeds growing high. The drains between the houses as a child were like canals, now they were puny, broken, mossy, with vegetation in between the cracks. The starch mango tree in the next-door empty plot, previously so majestic and all-encompassing, a place to peruse every early morn looking for that ultimate freshly fallen mango, now died, and gone.
The downstairs annex where my uncle Cyril previously lived now empty and lonely. He had died a few years ago. My extra father figure, my favourite uncle, who stoked my lust for exploration and adventure. Every vacation, every day, a new pathway, a new story, a new ending. Moving my hands in between the grass tips, there was nostalgia amidst the memory of him and my grandmother, but there was also a stark reminder of change and the march of time, the screenplay changing. Previously a home filled with children and trees, now only two persons in the house, with grass and weeds and deserted coconut trees. It was ready for the next storyline.
The moment was the numerous excursion buses driving up the rural road to the beaches. These were brightly coloured old PTSC buses, shorter than the present ones, square, with less manoeuvrability, straining as they went around the tight corners, blasting music, old and new soca.
Inside, as if in a different reality, the passengers were wining on the poles in the buses and wining on one another. Some others were drinking, their heavily laden eyelids barely hiding the red eyes beneath. One made eye contact with the group outside. Suddenly there was a shout of “oh gaad”, more of an invitation to join the lurching, shaking and vibrating party on wheels. The passengers inside thought they were having the best time. The people along the roadside thought this was an eardrum-bursting potential death trap.
The moment was travelling along the Manzanilla Road. The previously built bypass road was now rough with multiple potholes. It was as if time and everyone had forgotten the disaster a year ago. The homes on the beach were broken down, off kilter and deserted. At some areas there was swamp and water on both sides of the bypass road.
As the cars rattled and bumped along, there was a strong feeling of disbelief. One could not imagine doing this every day, and maybe even twice daily. The vehicle destruction would be extensive. It was as if there was a pause with no end point, no solution, no solace. Once passed the multiple bypass areas, back to the original road, there was the familiar beautiful coastline stretch lined with coconut trees, saluting from both sides.
The moment was roasting breadfruit outside in the open fireside. First the compact wooden log pieces were put into the shallow metallic drum with the open base. Then kerosene was added to start the fire. Then, when parts of the wood had burned to coals, the breadfruit was placed at the bottom, pieces of burning wood now moved to be over it, with pieces of dry coconut shells placed in between.
Every 15 minutes the breadfruit would be turned with a metallic pole and the burning pieces would be rearranged. The smoke would flow in one direction then the wind would bring it to the fireside cooks, burning their eyes slightly and being absorbed into their clothes, leaving them smelling of smoke for the next few hours.
Then when the entire breadfruit was blackened and no longer green or brown, it was picked up, water poured over, peeled whilst still hot and then separated into quarters. The inedible insides of the quarters were shelled out, leaving the concave pieces. The taste of the fireside-roasted breadfruit was almost primal. Sweet, savoury, tender, smoky, absolutely delicious.
The moment was the Mayaro beach, lying on the concrete veranda, watching up at the star-laden sky or glancing at the sea, the waves running into each other, the light bouncing off their foam tips. The beach was loud, tempered only by the strong breeze blowing in between the metallic louvres.
Oh, to stay and taste that magical reality, the apathy, the nostalgia, the forgotten, the dangerous, the delicious primal, if only just for a short while, then return, hopefully now thinking and understanding a little deeper and wider.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.