The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) is di sappointed with the refusal of Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, to accede to the request of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) to provide it with relevant and pertinent information which would assist in deciding whether former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi breached the Constitution and, thus, committed unlawful acts amounting to misbehaviour in public office.
However, we acknowledge it is within Armour’s prerogative to refuse LATT’s request for the said information at this stage. After all, he is in agreement with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet that the $100 million Vincent Nelson is claiming for breach of the terms of the indemnity agreement is void on account of public policy.
The CBA is in agreement with Armour that the terms of the indemnity agreement made between Al-Rawi and Nelson must be ventilated under due process of law in our courts.
But the CBA wishes to go on record that it is our firm legal opinion that the entire so-called indemnity agreement is unconstitutional and, thus, null and void: neither the Constitution nor any statutory provisions on our law books permitted Al-Rawi to enter the so-called indemnity agreement and thus give an undertaking to Nelson and his lawyers that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago accepted the agreement and would honour it.
There are clear legal authorities emanating from our Court of Appeal which made it abundantly clear and unambiguous that the AG of Trinidad and Tobago cannot do what Al-Rawi did and, more so, at the behest of Nelson’s lawyers.
The CBA is wondering whether Al-Rawi was misled, tricked or outmanoeuvred by Nelson and his lawyers, or was he so extraordinarily anxious to tighten the allegations of corruption and bribery against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen that he allowed himself to be shanghaied by Nelson’s lawyers?
Be that as it may, AG Armour, in reply to LATT’s request for information concerning the indemnity agreement, stated there were very serious issues in the said agreement and he would not publicly reveal or discuss these with LATT.
It must be noted that his refusal to divulge information to LATT is not a defence or condemnation of Al-Rawi for entering into with Nelson’s lawyers the terms of the agreement.
The CBA is of the view that in the fullness of time our sitting AG, as the chief legal adviser to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet, will have to, and must, proffer legal advice to the Government, whether former AG Faris Al-Rawi committed the criminal offence of misbehaviour in public office, and in so doing misled the Cabinet; or either he did nothing wrong because he had obtained legal advice from two of the most senior and experienced lawyers in this country and, as such, he is absolved from any wrongdoing and thus he can continue to be a member of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley.
In the final analysis, it will eventually be the sole prerogative of the Prime Minister to decide the political career of his former AG Al-Rawi.
The Prime Minister must bear in mind that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions inevitably has a vital and important role to play in this imbroglio. After all is said and done, it was DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, who shocked our sitting AG and the general public when he discontinued the corruption and bribery charges against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
The general public of all political divides is very much concerned, and so too is the CBA, on whether the present status of the so-called indemnity agreement standing by itself for determination in court is the only and real reason for the discontinuation of the corruption and bribery charges; or is there more in the mortar than the pestle on this vexed issue?
The DPP, AG and the PM owe it to the citizenry, in the fullness of time, to give full explanations of this entire sordid affair which led to the discontinuation of the corruption charges. After all, this is the biggest corruption case to emerge in Trinidad and Tobago.
It is quite obvious that the allegations of corruption by Nelson against the UNC AG Ramlogan and senator Ramdeen tarnished the entire UNC party with corruption. And on the other hand, if the corruption and bribery charges are not decided in our courts under due process of law, Ramlogan and Ramdeen (incidentally, two very brilliant lawyers) will carry forever the shameful and disgraceful stains upon their names for the rest of their lives and beyond.
And it thus matters not the eventual outcome of the allegations of corruption made by Vincent Nelson against Ramlogan and Ramdeen; the burning issue is that the indemnity agreement will sink or float all the players who participated, advised and encouraged the making of this “monster”. Due process of the law must be followed, bearing in mind that no former AG is above the law, be it Ramlogan or Al-Rawi.
We the people of this country must bear in mind and remind the political rulers that the preamble to our Constitution recognises that men and institutions remain free only when freedom is founded upon respect for moral and spiritual values and the rule of law.
There is no respect for moral and spiritual values and the rule of law if a former AG and senator conspired with a King’s Counsel to facilitate him with taxpayers’ money for kickbacks to the AG and the AG did receive said “kickbacks”.
Also, there is no respect for moral and spiritual values and the rule of law if a sitting AG deliberately entered into an illegal contract (like an indemnity agreement) with massive inducements and promises of pardon to encourage and/or induce the said King’s Counsel to give evidence against the aforementioned attorney general and senator.
It is troubling and instructive that LATT, in its request for information from Armour, asked of him: “Why did the former attorney general enter into an agreement with a potential witness in a serious criminal matter involving a political opponent which requires the parties to conceal evidence from Parliament?”
The CBA wishes to congratulate LATT for its belated queries of AG Armour, SC, and its request for very important information which will eventually impact upon Al-Rawi’s behaviour as to whether he misbehaved in public office and thus eventually obstructed public justice and, most of all, thus caused the DPP to discontinue the corruption charges against Messrs Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
—Author Israel Khan is a senior counsel.