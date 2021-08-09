The making of a police state in T&T

Karen Tesheira, attorney, law lecturer and former Minister of Finance under a PNM government recently penned a column titled “Recruitment process for top COP—a cause for concern?”.
The current process is more than a cause for concern. It must be opposed vigorously or stopped all together.
Under the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, section 123A gives the Commissioner of Police (‘CoP’) “the complete power to manage the Police Service”, further stating also that the CoP “is required to ensure that the human, financial and material resources available to the Service are used in an efficient and effective manner”.
More than that, this singular individual also has the power to “appoint persons to hold or act in an office in the Police Service”, “transfer any police officer”, and further “remove from office and exercise disciplinary control over police officers”. These are tremendous powers granted under the Constitution and easily makes the CoP one of the most powerful persons in Trinidad and Tobago by virtue of these constitutional provisions.
This individual commands and controls over 7,000 men and women fully armed and trained both in the use of sophisticated and not-so-sophisticated weaponry equipped with, inter alia, thousands of arms and ammunition, armoured and non-armoured vehicles, state of the art surveillance equipment, with fully functioning cyber and marine divisions/units, to name a few. The individual also has an annual budget running into millions of dollars, all funded by the ordinary taxpayers.
In any country in the world, this would constitute a huge and formidable army under the control and command of just one individual. The selection process therefore for such an almost omnipotent individual must be a serious cause for concern, as Ms Tesheira observes, The process must be subject to the highest standards of integrity, transparency, accountability and public scrutiny.
The Police Service Commission
(‘the Commission’)
Under section 122, the Constitution provides for a Police Service Commission (‘Commission’) and by section 123, such Commission “shall have the power to— (a) appoint persons to hold or act in the office of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police”.
Section 123 of the Constitution gives the Commission the further powers “to remove or discipline the Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police”.
The CoP or the Deputy CoP can be terminated only on certain specific grounds as set out in section 123 (8), namely, if the CoP is absent from work for seven days without notifying the Commission; breach of his contract if appointed on contract; reported inefficiency based on his appraised reports; or as a consequence of disciplinary proceedings.
Section 123 also gives the Commission the power to monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of the discharge of the function of the CoP and the Deputy CoP and to “prepare an annual performance appraisal report”. The Commission can also hear and determine appeals from the decisions of the CoP.
Even more instructive, by section 123 (7), the Commission may, on its own initiative, request a special report from the CoP ‘at any time on any matter relating to the management of the Police Service to which the CoP shall respond in a timely manner’.
The spirit and intent of section 123 of the Constitution is to give the Commission the constitutional capacity to act as the check and balance on the tremendous powers bestowed upon the CoP. It is in this context that the Commission’s annual appraisal report ought not to be for the eyes of the Commission only nor be sheltered under the guise of ‘National Security’, but a matter for public record and scrutiny. No one is asking for the details of any on-going investigation.
Further, the public ought to be informed of any request, if any, initiated by the Commission on ‘any special reports’. This is especially imperative in light of legitimate claims of extra judicial killings and the findings by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on several matters.
The Commission, like all other Service Commissions, is given certain constitutional autonomy and is accountable to the people. They must never be allowed to operate or hold themselves out as a cloistered group immune from public or judicial scrutiny.
The Current Selection Process
According to section 122 (3) of the Constitution, the members of the Commission should be persons “qualified and experienced in the disciplines of law, finance, sociology or management”.
Currently, the President-appointed members of the Commission entrusted with the sacred duty and responsibility to appoint, dismiss and keep in check the all-powerful CoP are Ms Bliss Seepersad (chairman), Mr Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Mr Roger Kawalsingh. While these members no doubt may be worthy of their appointments, Ms Tesheira observes they are “certainly not Subject Matter Experts on what is essentially a human resource specialist area” when it comes to selecting the CoP or Deputy CoP. This fact is admitted by this very sitting Commission as well as by previous Commissions.
As far back as 2009 in recognition of the Commission’s obvious lack of expertise in this regard, the President, by Legal Notice No. 102 dated May 15, 2009, Clause 3 empowered the Director of Personnel Administration (‘DPA’) , ‘in accordance with s. 20A (1) (c) of the Central Tenders Board Act, [to] contract a firm experienced in conducting assessments of senior police managers to conduct an assessment process...’ The section further sets out in detail, the process for appointment, including the period for advertisements with such advertisements to be placed in ‘local, regional and international print media’. The Notice further stated that the contracted firm shall also ‘consult with the Commission upon completion of each stage of the process’. The process culminated with the Commission, after conducting its own assessment, to list not more than the five highest graded candidates…’ and selecting ‘the highest graded on the Order of Merit List and submitting same to the President in accordance with Section 123 of the Constitution’. The President essentially issues a Notification which will then be subject to affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives.
Legal Notice 218 of 15th December, 2015, reiterated that ‘an appropriate local firm’ was to be contracted ‘to conduct a recruitment process including inviting applications…’. This notice eliminated the need for a foreign firm.
Presumably in pursuance of the said 2015 Notice, this very Commission met in January and February 2020 and approved the Request for Proposal (RFP) “for a firm to engage in the recruitment process”. And the DPA on July 24, 2020 finalised and executed the contract. The firm was mandated to have its recommendations for submission to the Commission by the end of December 2020. The Commission cannot be faulted for not beginning the selection process well in advance, knowing that the present contract of the CoP ends on August 18, 2021.
Notwithstanding the execution of the contract with a specialised human resources firm on July 24, 2020, and the statutory precedent of engaging such a firm, the President, inexplicably, by Legal Notice No. 183 dated June 17, 2021 removed this crucial requirement completely, a mere two months before the expiration of the CoP’s contract.
The Commission must be called upon to answer the following:-
a.Did the Commission have a change of heart in its capacity to undertake such a task and so advised the President?
b.Is the Commission to continue to engage the firm contracted in July 2020? If not, why?
c.What role, if any, did the contracted firm play in the recent placing of advertisements in the print media?
d.Is the Commission to engage the contracted firm or any other firm or individuals in any aspect of its selection process? And if so, what specific aspects?
e.Is the Commission to outsource the relevant expertise or conduct its assessment from its own limited resources?
f.Has aforementioned contract been terminated and if so, at what cost to the taxpayers?
It appears that the Commission can either now hire any firm or individual in its sole discretion, without any oversight or conduct the assessment from its own limited resources. Interestingly, if the Commission’s deadline to appoint a CoP is August 18, 2021, the Commission now has 27 days from the deadline for applications to conduct their assessment. If the deadline is August 18, 2021, they will certainly be in an unholy rush.
One would hope that in these rushed circumstances, that the other prerequisites, including the medical examination (which hopefully includes a psychological report to determine any mental or personality disorders), and the security and professional vetting reports are not compromised. The Commission must not sacrifice the integrity of the selection process on the altar of expediency.
The President must not escape scrutiny and must also be called upon to explain the rationale for the elimination of such a firm in the selection process in light of the admitted inability of the Commission to execute such, and the Commission’s own approval to engage such a firm in early 2020.
That aside and of equal interest, is the eligibility of the applicant for the position of CoP.
By Legal Notice No. 339 dated November 4, 2019, a Master’s degree is now required and as before, ‘no less than 15 years of increasing responsibility in law enforcement’.
There is a legal argument that a soldier, of whatever rank, serving or having served in the Regiment (a unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force) is not a law enforcement officer under the laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
Black’s Law Dictionary (8th Edition) defines “law enforcement” as the detection and punishment of violations of the law, “and not limited to the enforcement of Criminal laws”.
Antonio Bernardo Colaco, Judge, Supreme Court of Judicature, Portugal, writing at a time when the government was being accused of the militarisation of the Police, noted, “A soldier is not a police officer. In times of peace and normality, it is not indifferent for a citizen in his daily life to be reproached by a soldier or a police officer, however polite the former may be. The policeman should professionally make use of a technical and tactical preparation which, by way of principle, a soldier is not prepared to use professionally. That is why the saying goes that “a troop in the Police, is neither a good police officer nor a good soldier”.
The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) and the Police Service are creatures of statute – the Defence Act and the Police Service Act respectively. All their powers, functions, duties, responsibilities are clearly defined therein. So too, are their respective recruitment processes appointments, promotions, discipline, etc.
Section 45(a) of the Police Service Act, states that, inter alia, “A police officer shall preserve the peace and detect crime and other breaches of the law”.
There is no such provision in the Defence Act, and no power is given to a member of the Regiment to enforce any law of Trinidad and Tobago. As a matter of fact, the Regiment principal function is set out in Section 5 (2) of the said Act, which states “every unit shall be charged with the defence of Trinidad and Tobago….”.
Research seems to suggest that the military and the police are only similar in that they are both legal bearers of arms and can use force. However, they are different in what they use force for – the police for the enforcement of the law of the land, whilst the main objective of the soldier is to kill their opponent. This is also evident by the difference in their respective training.
If there is any merit whatsoever in this view, it’s relevance lies in the fact that the current CoP, who is also a candidate for the renewal of his contract, was at the time of his appointment in 2018 a soldier with no experience in law enforcement. One is certain that the Commission would have examined and continue to examine whether or not such legal argument has any merit.
Both the President and the Commission have a constitutional responsibility and sacred duty to the citizens to ensure that the Commission is not reduced to a mere rubber stamp serving the interest of the political directorate.
Every citizen, and in particular police officers irrespective of rank, must take cognizance of the entirety of the selection process of the CoP. The selection process must be, and be seen to be, rigorous, fair, transparent and lawful. A tainted or compromised selection process for appointing the head of the Police Service will not only demoralise and demotivate dedicated, decent and career-driven police officers but will only encourage further roguery and anarchy within the Service. The damage will be far reaching and permanent.
The political directorate will be well advised to tread careful on this matter. They must not allow their heads to be buried in the sand as ostriches nor contribute to the creation of a police state to simply hold on to temporary political power and privilege.