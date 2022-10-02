It is still dark in the early morning. As you park and come out of the car at the base of the hill, a couple approach along the sidewalk to start walking. A man is parking his car behind your car. The guy with whom you came wants to stretch before the walk up the hill.
Minutes into the walk, you notice the couple are leaning over someone in the road. As you and the guy get closer, there is a person lying on the ground on their back. It is a man, short beard, dark-skinned, maybe over 40 years old. The couple are rubbing his breastbone. They are on speaker phone with the ambulance.
You and the guy realise the situation. The man on the ground is unconscious. You check the pulse at his neck. You cannot feel any. You interrupt now and tell the ambulance receiver who you are and where you work. You go now on the right side of the man, knees on the ground.
You interlock your hands and put them on the lower half of the man’s breastbone or sternum. You start chest compressions as part of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). With bystander CPR it is compressions only now, and they no longer recommend mouth-to-mouth breaths, so chest compressions and airway opening is the main standard.
You ask the guy to put his fingers behind the angle of the jaw of the man and push upwards to keep the airway open. The guy also has to keep the man’s head not flexed, but in a neutral, straight position.
The morning is cool, yet beads of sweat are forming on your forehead. Chest compressions are tiring when they are continuous. The arm muscles are aching. The guy is holding the airway open. The couple are checking the pulse at the two-minute junctures and reporting.
Finally, the ambulance arrives. The EMT (emergency medical technician) takes over chest compressions. The second one uses an ambubag over the mouth and nose to squeeze oxygen into the lungs. They attach the AED (automated external defibrillator) that shows the heart rhythm and delivers a shock to the patient if required. The AED says no shock required, continue CPR.
You alternate chest compressions with the paramedic every two minutes. The second rhythm check shows a heart rate of 30 beats per minute. The AED again says no shock required, just compressions. The decision is made to transport the man to the nearest hospital. The ambulance does not have any adrenaline. The man is put into the ambulance. The ambulance speeds away.
Some other walkers who passed by and watched during CPR ask if we thought the man would make it. We all say we are not sure. You know, though, the prognosis was poor. There was blood on the man’s face and chest. Maybe a heart attack and he fell forward. Everyone says thanks and restarts walking. The couple start running. The guy starts running also to make up time.
The sun has now come out. You walk up the hill. Everyone says hello to each other, or good morning. The views overlooking are beautiful and take your breath away. You feel your heart beating as you breathe in the clean air. You reach the top and, on the way down, almost to the end, you meet up with the guy again. The couple are walking from the base towards you.
Some walkers found a key on the road near where the man was found on the ground. The couple think it may be the key to the man’s car. All now walk back. The key is for the car just behind your car. The man was the same man who had parked behind your car when you had come in the early morning.
The couple open the car door. A phone is ringing. The guy from the couple answers it. It is a woman, maybe the wife. The guy from the couple says the man who owns the car fell on the road and now he is being taken to the hospital via ambulance.
You glance inside the car. This was the man’s car a short while ago. This was his life. He came to walk up a hill, has family and connections and people calling him to find out where he was. The woman says she will come to collect the car now. The couple leave the key and phone with the yogurt lady nearby for the woman to collect.
You stretch with the guy again. There is sadness at the reminder of the suddenness of the finality of life. The wonder of the slender, porous veil between life and death. One moment a man is walking up the hill and minutes later he is in the back of an ambulance getting CPR. There is also optimism and connection. All the walkers, the couple, the yogurt lady. All were concerned and willing to help a stranger.
Later you call the hospital. The man did not survive. You are sorry for the family’s loss. You want to tell the relatives, though, in his last moments, in his last hour, with his last heartbeat, with his last breath, on the hill, people tried, people cared. He was not alone.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute
