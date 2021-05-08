The March warning

The working week began with a shock, as a result of which we must ask the Minister of Health for truthful answers.
The Prime Minister hosted a news conference on Monday last, in which he announced increased lockdowns. At that event, our trusted Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram, disclosed that he had drawn attention to “the worrying trend of climbing Covid-19-positive numbers since early March”. He did so after more ministerial lectures about our personal responsibility not to contribute to the further spread of the Covid-19 virus by “gathering”.
In passing, I wondered again about gatherings put on by those within the Government’s close political circles, which might contribute to spread. My curiosity grew when Dr Parasram also disclosed that “the contact tracers say that a lot of contacts are coming from private gatherings”. I had raised a red flag last Sunday about condonation of “society” events held contrary to ministerial and other exhortations.
The Monday news conference began with Dr Avery Hinds, our equally trusted Chief Epidemiologist, presenting graphs to show that we are currently experiencing the highest number of Covid infections since August/September 2020 (election time). Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer—Institutions, followed to warn us that the capacity of the parallel healthcare system could reach collapse in days.
These presentations were the prelude for the PM’s stern alarm about our now perilous situation regarding virus spread. Many of us were not shocked at how perilous the situation had become because we were aware of the “gathering” big time, as well as some of the madness that Easter would bring. The Government stood aside when it knew or ought to have known what an unrestricted Easter would bring.
Over 50,000 persons travelled between Trinidad and Tobago in the week leading up to the long Easter holiday weekend, according to Minister Rohan Sinanan, who was proud of the smooth operation of the air and sea bridges. He congratulated the persons responsible for “a fantastic job” in moving that number of people smoothly “even though we are in a pandemic”.
Reference to this is not intended to fault lovely Tobago or Tobagonians. It simply further demonstrates officials blowing hot and cold about “gathering”, yet blaming those who were infected by the “free-up-for-Easter” atmosphere. The shock was not from the foreseeable Easter fallout. It was Dr Parasram’s disclosure, expressed in the words of the next three paragraphs, that shocked me. Added to that, on Friday last, the PM acknowledged “the laxness starting in mid-March”.
“If you recall, I had said in the early part of March that we noticed a considerable increase. People at the time thought that it was too small. I thought that it was enough to cause a significant increase in terms of a snowball-type effect.
“If it started in early March, just because we were going into a season—as you know, Easter was coming up—there was a period where we expected an increased number of people coming together.
“When you take this kind of increase it goes on top the next, so you double, then you go into a quadruple very fast. If you think about a snowball, the effect is exactly like a snowball. You start small and, very quickly, you go to two, to four, to six, to eight and then to 16, and that is what we are seeing in the graphs that Dr Hinds would have presented”.
Who were “the people who thought the increase was too small”? Minister of Health, was that you? Were there political considerations requiring stimulation of the Tobago domestic tourism economy in light of the six-six Tobago electoral tie?
Those who cast aside Dr Parasram’s early March observation would be boldfaced to reprimand ordinary citizens without shouldering their own responsibility for what appears to be a horrible but foreseeable Easter outcome, given Dr Parasram’s warning and other pointers about rapid spread likely to come out of the Easter weekend.
Is it now clear that the increased lockdowns, not imposed earlier following the March warning, are fatally late; and the persistent, but now abandoned, attempted denials of the South American variant slipping through porous borders were deceiving?