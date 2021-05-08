The March warning

The working week began with a shock, as a result of which we must ask the Minister of Health for truthful answers.

The Prime Minister hosted a news conference on Monday last, in which he announced increased lockdowns. At that event, our trusted Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram, disclosed that he had drawn attention to “the worrying trend of climbing Covid-19-positive numbers since early March”. He did so after more ministerial lectures about our personal responsibility not to contribute to the further spread of the Covid-19 virus by “gathering”.