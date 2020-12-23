It is now common knowledge that we are in the midst of an economic crisis.
The plantation, the energy sector, of our economy cannot produce the foreign exchange, rents, required to provide at least the necessary imports that afford us a comfortable life—see the increasing foreign deficits of government budgets. As a small open economy, we cannot produce much of what we consume and hence must import and to do so export.
The latest report of our Central Bank speaks authoritatively on this crisis, on the decline of the energy sector, particularly of the decaying natural gas production, high upstream prices of this gas and thus our difficulty in competing globally with cheaper sources as feedstock to both LNG and petrochemicals, eg, the advent of shale gas in the market. Though the Central Bank report talks about the relative strength of our buffers, the foreign reserves and the HSF, of our low inflation rate, the drop in demand for imports (induced by Covid-19) and the reduction of foreign exchange earnings, in this state we are but in the eye of the crisis, the economic storm.
Surely, we cannot wait to see what will happen: the Minister of Energy in his answer to the question as to where will the gas come from for Train1 LNG since BPTT says it does not have the gas to run this Train, insists that the train will be refurbished by NGC though he cannot discuss where the gas will come from since confidential talks are taking place with the other shareholders of the plant. Still, most of whom are involved seem convinced that the required gas does not exist—is it to come from the recent NGC involvement with Trinity?
Some are looking at other alternatives to earn foreign exchange. One of these is to go downstream of petrochemicals. We got into petrochemicals when our gas was being flared as waste—it was cheap, the comparative advantage of Pt Lisas. This is no longer so. What then is indeed the competitive advantage in going downstream into petrochemicals? Competitive advantage does not depend simply on capital, local or foreign, if we can attract it, and labour—but on the total factor productivity and the historical culture of the entrepreneur. I am not aware of any indigenous innovative technology or business system that would provide our entrepreneurs with such advantage downstream.
Another option being discussed by the local T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce suggests that foreign exchange is not the problem. What is required is for our on-shore businesses that need foreign exchange to reconfigure themselves to earn this. Surely this is to misunderstand the structure of this small open economy; one that cannot produce locally much of what it needs. For example, we need to import computers, machinery, construction materials, etc, which form inputs into our non-tradeable businesses. It is not realistic to expect these local retailers and distributors to also export (what?) to earn foreign exchange to pay for these imports that we cannot manufacture ourselves.
We have to create an export sector, though with higher operating risks, but with the innovative competitive advantage that would mitigate this risk in the world markets. Our total factor productivity has to make the higher risk of exporting as financially encouraging as retail and distributing locally.
Many are also of the view that the on-shore exports should be left to the whims and fancy of the private sector and the exchange rate of the TT$ to the local market. Reference has been made to entrepreneurs like Bill Gates of Apple, Zuckerberg of Facebook, Ren of Huawei, who as individuals drove their ideas and their companies into conglomerates. However, the situation as a small open economy is substantially different from, say, countries like the US that can be innovative, self-sufficient or moreso in what their economies require. These countries possess the integrated R&D, financial and market development institutions that drive economic development; T&T does not. Trade between such countries like the US is based on the concept of specialisation where the country’s private sector concentrates on what it can do best, exports some, and imports the rest, though it may also manufacture what it imports to give some diversity in the market. Further, with the communication and digital technologies such countries even outsource some of its production so as to benefit from the low wages of developing countries.
Small open countries on the other hand, have to import to survive, ie, they cannot manufacture locally much of what they need. Hence, their economies demand a continuous supply of foreign exchange simply to exist—akin to its blood supply! Hence, small open economies are vastly different from countries that export re specialisation and, which even expand to foreign markets in attaining wealth.
Therefore, the Government’s involvement in the small open economy is necessary with respect to stabilising the exchange rate and enabling exports. The Triple Helix model of the economy, an integrated effort among the Government, the private sector and the R&D institutions, is of particular importance to the health of such an economy. Traditionally the on-shore entrepreneur in T&T was required to develop no indigenous innovative technology nor other innovations to conduct her on-shore retail/distribution. The foreign exchange came from the plantation, now the energy sector.
Simply asking that to be competitive our on-shore exporting companies should follow the advice of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce—focus on their core competencies, attract the best talent, think globally—is insufficient given the actual model of our economy wherein the energy sector provides most of the foreign exchange and the on-shore historically imports, markup and sells. Like Singapore and before the foreign exchange is no more, the Government has to take the lead role in designing and implementing our on-shore export economy along the lines of the Triple Helix, a national innovation system.
—The author is a former
government minister