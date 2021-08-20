The Master’s Voice

A recent letter in the newspapers, complaining about the quality of cricket commentary, asked about the qualifications for broadcasters.
“Is a facility with the English language one of these prerequisites?” The writer lamented mediocrity and denounced “the new crop of West Indian commentators”, even descending to vulgarly describing Curtly Ambrose’s hairstyle and voice as neither looking the part nor fitting the bill. That apart, the focus was on the use of English.
It was another remarkable piece of evidence of how the marks of colonisers remain indelibly imprinted on psyches around the world. The Queen’s English, taught to us as children, was a way of ensuring communication on the terms of the masters. Existing languages and dialects were regarded as signs of illiteracy and stupidity, to be dismissed and sneered at in “educated” circles.
Typically, as happens under oppressive conditions, these languages went underground, surviving in households and other personal spaces as formal English became the medium of official communication.
We speak of the English-speaking Caribbean, yet within the community once known more commonly as the West Indies, it is possible to distinguish with a large measure of precision someone’s place of birth. How did all these different “accents” and vernaculars thrive in spaces where colonial rods and whips were wielded mercilessly in classrooms and other places? For instance, we can identify Jamaicans, Guyanese, Barbadians and our other neighbours easily from the way they speak.
What makes the English language superior? Why do we think that speaking our language is a sign of mediocrity? Would we say the same of commentators from Australia, New Zealand or South Africa? I would ask it of those from India and Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but we are familiar with the way the English make fun of their accents. Think of countless films and books depicting natives of these countries, including Africa, as backward through demeaning portrayals of their language.
The instinct to devalue the vernacular is embedded so deeply that we are often unconscious of the way we do it. In 1996, as Features Editor at the Guardian, I had started a monthly magazine called Lagniappe. Excited by its possibilities, I had asked Dennis Hall, whose Sprangalang persona so magnificently represented our cultural voice, if he would write for it. When he brought in his first article, I was dismayed. It was written in standard English, and although the content was good, it was not what we had discussed in terms of his prose. He admitted that while he could rattle off our language, he had struggled to write it. I understood what he meant, but it was disappointing. It is not easy. Samuel Selvon did it beautifully, as did Keith Smith.
There is so much imagery in the way we express ourselves, but we are often unaware of its charm and the way it enriches communication. An English-born reader of my columns, who has lived here for decades, once told me she had not realised how much her way of speaking had changed until she visited her family in England and they were preparing a meal. When she instructed her sister to slice an ingredient “thin thin”, the querulous look tickled her.
I know there is a difference between using our language and mangling it. I know there is a dreadful degree of mediocrity in our cricket commentary. In 2014, I had written an article on the subject, lamenting the poor standards. My focus was on the content, and I had compared the excellence of Tony Cozier and Reds Perreira with the drivel that was bludgeoning our ears during the CPL.
“The current team treats radio commentary as idle chatter among ‘the boys’, freely trading jokes about each other’s looks, tastes, dress sense, night- and daytime activities, and their preferences for freebies, food and women. Sexism flows so thoughtlessly that you know even if you tried to draw it to their attention, they wouldn’t understand what you were talking about.” That had so annoyed me that I really let loose. “And to top everything off, they offer the most banal descriptions of the cricket; everything is a cliché, every other word is mispronounced; analysis is barely there, and then it is almost always as insular as a cricket board’s.”
Tony sent it to Reds, saying, “She certainly doesn’t hold back.” To which, Reds replied in his usual all-caps, “Absolutely my own reaction... wish I had written it the way she has done.”
Although I had been increasingly irritated by some of the jarring pronunciations, it took some time for me to recognise the precise source of my vexation. It wasn’t so much the language as it was the arrogant, self-importance of a particular commentator. It was when another voice joined the television team recently and I noticed that although they spoke the same way, I actually enjoyed his unassuming intelligence and analysis that I got to the core.
The mediocrity really lay in the disrespect for cricket, and for viewers and listeners. I know it is not easy to do commentary because it requires immediate responses. I do not have that skill, which is why I write, not talk. But I believe that a professional has a responsibility to impart something informed by a level of expertise.
I have come to enjoy the feeling that there are Caribbean voices speaking to the world community with all our homespun twangs, because is so we stop.
