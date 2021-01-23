The mis-education of black children

DENOMINATIONAL schools in this country are not working for black children. The State must intervene and do its constitutional duty to ensure these children receive education of a much higher quality.
Schools that were high performers decades ago (such as “Mother School” (St Gabriel’s, San Fernando); Boys’ RC on the Promenade; Newtown Boys’; Mucurapo Boys’ and Girls’; and Tranquillity) are no longer on the radar.
The scale of the problem can best be shown by demonstration, via the Academic Performance Index report of 2016, conducted under the auspices of The UWI, and published by the Ministry of Education.
The report showed widespread failure among denominational elementary schools, with very many of them in urban areas, particularly Port of Spain and environs having been deemed to be on “academic watch”, the equivalent of being on life support.
Schools documented as being in trouble included the following, by district: (a) Caroni: St David’s RC (b) North Eastern: Cumana RC, Sans Souci RC (c) Port of Spain: Ascension AC, Belmont Boys’ RC; Bethlehem Boys’ RC, Bethlehem Girls’ RC, Boissiere Village RC, Diego Martin Boys’ RC, Diego Martin Girls’ RC, Eastern Girls’ RC, Escallier AC, Gloster Lodge Moravian, Hockett Baptist, Mucurapo Boys’ RC, Nelson Street Boys’ RC, Petit Valley Boys’ RC, Rose Hill RC, St Agnes AC, St Rose’s Intermediate, Success RC, Upper Laventille (Our Lady) (d) St George East: Barataria Boys RC; Boug Mulatresse RC; Brasso Seco RC; Curepe (Fatima) RC; Malick Girl’ RC; Santa Cruz RC; St Benedict’s RC; St Mary’s Children Home AC; (e) St Patrick: Erin RC, Siparia Boys’ RC; Vance River RC; (f) South East: Fifth Company AC, La Lune RC; Marac Baptist; Poole RC; Sixth Company AC, St Stephens AC, Sisters Road AC; (g) Victoria: Sisters Road AC, Marabella Boys’ AC, Marabella Girls’ AC; (h) Tobago: Charlotteville AC; L’Anse Fourmi Methodist; Pentecostal Light and Life.
This is carnage, and a reason for rampant crime. Children who attend these schools have no futures.
As can bee seen, this has been a festering problem among denominational elementary schools serving African children, one about which the churches in question have been silent.
It should be noted that in 1917 in this country, 71 years after the Emancipation proclamation, the Shouters Prohibition Ordinance of Trinidad was passed, suppressing the Shouter Baptists. The Spiritual Baptists, who were banned in 1917, had their privileges restored in 1951. Their focus has been on recouping their religion, not on education. The Baptists did not piggy-back on the Concordat compromise, which really was a way in which the European church sought to extend its colonialising grasp from slavery into Independence.
It is the case that black people in the region were defenceless when it came to the role of the European church in their lives.
In her PhD thesis titled “Christian Slavery: Protestant Missions and Slave Conversion in the Atlantic World, 1660-1760”, done at Harvard University, Katharine Gerbner writes that “missionaries argued that slave conversion would solidify planter power, make slaves more obedient and hard-working, and make slavery into a viable Protestant institution”. Planters viewed their status as Protestants as inseparable from their identity as free Englishmen... They purchased pews, sought to memorialise themselves within the walls of the church. Churches served as a site for both punishment and politics—as the site of island elections and community bulletin board where white inhabitants could post news about stolen goods or runaway slaves.
Black people could not have a say in the churches during slavery. They do not have a say now. Nothing has changed following emancipation in 1838, and now two decades into the 21st century. The churches continue to exert historical rights to educate, even where it means abject failure of black children.
African children continue to be spoken for by these European churches, particularly Catholics and Anglicans, both running a sizeable share of schools.
What makes this more galling is that when one looks at the API data for denominational private elementary schools the picture is starkly different. These are schools for the children of one-percenters. For example, in Port of Spain district, the following private denominational schools were shown to be excelling: St Ursula’s, St Andrews, Maria Goretti, Maria Regina, St Monica’s, and Holy Faith. Black children are in the minority in Presentation College, San Fernando and Chaguanas.
A question can be raised here if by comparison we look to denominational secondary schools in Jamaica, where we find consistently that Immaculate Conception girl school (Catholic) is consistently one of the top performing schools in the country based on CSEC results. Results from 2019 show that the school had 100 per cent full passes. We also see St Hilda’s Diocesan High, an Anglican school, being a top CSEC performer with more than 98 per cent of their pupils getting five or more passes. In these schools, the majority of children are African.
In Grenada, Anglican High School is the top performing girl’s school.
Black children elsewhere in the Caribbean do not seem to be afflicted with the same cognitive impairment that some have theorised here.
Denominational schools are indifferent to the education of black children. Other strategies, such as civil society groupings, must now be considered as partners with the Government in the education of African children. There is need for consultation on this matter.
—Theodore Lewis is emeritus professor of education, University of Minnesota.