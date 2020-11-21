The mischief space

Martin Daly

Martin Daly

I wrote recently about the startling decision of the Government to reject the offer of Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd (Patriotic) to acquire the Petrotrin oil refinery, which the Government closed down.

When the titular head of the Ministry of Energy, Senator Franklin Khan, announced the sudden rejection, he gave no reason for it other than to identify three broad business heads in respect of which there were allegedly problems.

The country was left confused because the Government had chosen Patriotic as the preferred bidder, and had wanted the deal completed before the August general election.

By its conduct, the Government created an information vacuum. The creation of this vacuum had three natural consequences: the media would investigate why the deal was rejected; informed commentators would also try to work out the reason; and persons opposed politically to the Government would robotically cry out that some dirty business was involved.

Given the rampant inequality pervading our socio-economic structure, there was also an inevitable but reasonable suspicion that persons with a vested interest in the status quo would not want a company owned by a trade union to gain a place at the investment table.

I am returning to the Patriotic matter because I see what has happened as part of a consistent pattern of failure of all our governments to account in plausible terms for their acts and omissions. They invariably seek to obscure everything that is being done or undone in the population’s name.

The negative consequences of the information vacuum are compounded when, as is normal in a relatively free society, explanations are sought and the Government responds with incomplete and frequently angry answers. All our governments “tote feelings” and that too interferes with the ability of its members to speak sensibly to the citizenry.

And so it is with the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) matter. There are questions that will not go away regarding what is the true nature of the business, its sources of cash, and for what oblique purposes the police may have “raided” the DSS premises in the guise of a search for arms and ammunition.

Uninformed statements about the practice of sou sou and high horse condemnation of sou sou participants, who are drawn by the universal lure of financial benefit, as stupid or greedy, is nothing more than smoke to screen the handling of what the Prime Minister himself has described as a threat to national security.

Put simply, the reluctance of governments to level with us creates mischief spaces into which mind-benders and mischief makers can eagerly crawl.

Meanwhile, because Kamla running a political bus’ fete, she and those clinging to her will always be grateful when the current Government gives them a mischief space into which to crawl.

After Minister Khan’s summary rejection of the Patriotic bid, the Prime Minister reportedly instructed that it be reconsidered, but we are not stupid people and it was swiftly found out that a mortgage or other charge on the assets that Patriotic intended to acquire was a stumbling block.

It was certainly helpful when informed commentators worked out that a charge on the assets was a problem, and said so. The Prime Minister acknowledged a mortgage, but sought to downplay it as a problem for the acquirers by reportedly saying: “If there is a mortgage on an asset and it has to be sold, it simply requires a change of the relationship between the seller and the mortgagor (sic) and you work out whatever you have to work out; and the sale takes place and you determine what happens to the proceeds.”

That’s nice and cozy if the seller is to receive proceeds, but we were told at one stage that Patriotic, the buyer, was not being asked to put cash up front, so what anticipated proceeds are there?

Last week, I had to say farewell to my Belmont compere, Edward Duggins. He was an honest and sage but self-effacing person, one of those close to me who would never let my feet leave the ground. He probably would have approved of this advice to our governments to make a practice of more fully disclosing material facts.

Problematic anti-gang legislation

Problematic anti-gang legislation

The collapse of the Anti-Gang (Amendment) Bill, 2020, seeking to extend the Anti-Gang Act 2018 for another 30 months was not unexpected.

In contrast to March 2018 when the Government laid the ­initial bill, Friday’s parliamentary debate attracted little interest from the public whose outrage had been decisive in pushing the Opposition United National Congress into giving the required special three-fifths’ support needed for its passage.

Re-embracing Asia

Re-embracing Asia

In an interdependent world, even the “indispensable” United States cannot stand alone.

Last week, I focused on the need for president-elect Joe Biden to renew America’s transatlantic ties with Europe—the foundation of Western prosperity and stability since 1945—damaged by Donald Trump’s short-sighted “America First” policy. Biden must also urgently attend to Asia, where the US lost considerable ground in the last four years.

Demonising Black People

Demonising Black People

There is a notion that Trinis are a happy-go-lucky people—a description that may be more applicable to African-descended people than to members of other groups of the population.

Such a description may be more illustrative of those of us whose world view has been influenced by African religions and philosophies as put forth by John Mbiti in African Religion and Philosophy, Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, or Chigozie Obioma’s An Orchestra of Minorities.

Port of Spain is more than just its streets

AFTER 58 years of leadership in both parliamentary and mayoral elections, and 16 or 17 development plans, it has been decreed that the city of Port of Spain will finally be transformed into a shiny new metropolis in North Trinidad. It is a welcomed announcement but like other similar declarations, some of us will adopt a wait-and-see attitude as the plans unfold.

...Promises and ole talk

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has received a revelation of the state of Port of Spain and the growing homeless situation that exists.

Now, this has been happening for decades—having to be careful of how you walk if visiting the capital, not to step on someone sleeping on the pavement, or other stuff that may be there.