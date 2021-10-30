Antony’s speech from Julius Caesar is worth recalling at this juncture in our country’s history. It speaks to how honourable men, seduced by the drama of the moment, can wreak great evil upon a nation. This is the sum of the events of October 21 in our Parliament; men we expected to hold back the horror contributed to desecration.
Brutus, the reluctant conspirator, was not the first to stab Caesar. The other plotters believed that for the sake of legitimacy, the assassination must include many of Rome’s leading men and take place in the Senate. They convinced Brutus that it would be a noble act done to save the country. However, killing Caesar ultimately destroyed the republic, and a remorseful Brutus took his life.
The tearing-apart of our democracy by Senators Anil Roberts (Express, October 29) and David Nakhid (Express, October 13) and others was done in plain view. Andy Johnson, the former director of the Rapid Response and Current Affairs Unit for the People’s Partnership administration, described the event as “a well-choreographed affair” (Express, October 27). These men and women may yet find themselves, like Brutus, regretting their actions. Lodging the ill-fated motion was not a stupid act, but an alibi designed to hide the true motives. While fussing about democracy, the conspirators refused to do the budget work to help the poor and oppressed. The drama hides the policy of destruction of our institutions.
Mr Johnson’s description caused a recall of an earlier period when Camille Robinson-Regis read e-mails purporting to show United National Congress (UNC) MPs orchestrated a smear campaign against Dr Keith Rowley (Guardian, June 7, 2014). The UNC MPs and a talk-show host were named plotters to “bring down his ratings”. Is the current slew of press releases, letters and newspaper headlines, without attribution, part of this? In March 2014, the Association of Caribbean Media Workers found it necessary to issue a press release, “We believe that a well-resourced, concerted attempt is being made to intimidate and to smear the characters of some journalists, in the face of their investigative and analytical work.” Are these babblers lovers of democracy? What is the media’s position today?
One chief argument attempts to normalise the assault on our local parliamentary norms. (Be thankful no actual fights broke out nor shoes pelted. Expect more “spirited” behaviour.) Our Parliament lost one member, Mr Leo des Vignes. Do we want to lose more to crazed extremists? When these apologists point to the UK Parliament, do they remember the recent tragic assassinations of two members? Jo Cox was stabbed and shot by Thomas Mair, who shouted “this is for Britain”, “keep Britain independent”, and “Britain first”. Her sin? She was an anti-Brexit supporter. Is this the democracy we crave? In the case of David Amess, the ninth sitting UK MP killed, he was the leader of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Qatar. Words matter.
Much has correctly been made of Dr Rowley’s purloined use of Raymond Ramcharitar’s “imps, chimps and pimps”. As Prime Minister, he should not stoop to the use of derogatory language. As political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) and a man who knows local colloquialisms, he should know “to never put your mouth in husband and wife business”. But the scales are not balanced. While the comment about “Calcutta ship” is paraded as proof of racism, there is absolute silence about “Bishop’s tea party”. Both are coded speech that operate by appealing to deep-seated stereotypes of groups perceived as threatening. They differ from naked racial terms because they don’t emphasise biology, allowing the Speaker to claim that they were describing behaviour.
Mimicking Speaker Newt Gingrich, the strategy is to define the President and the Independent senators as “the enemy of ordinary people” and call them “elitists”. Hence, we see terms like “discuss(ing) important matters in whispered tones over tea and crumpets” and “aristocratic condescension”. Predictably, this attack line is translated in an online newspaper as, “It is only a matter of time before the President’s House is rechristened Buckingham Palace and the title of President to be transformed to Your Majesty, with the powers to bestow titles such as Lord, Dame, Sir, Baron, Duke, etc.”
In that same newspaper, we see the truncating of Senator Hazel Thompson-Ayhe’s legitimate comment, “The same people who cry that they can’t pay property tax or don’t have money will be ‘jumping around’ or spending if it’s announced Carnival 2022 will be held, or if Divali Nagar is on,” to “people have money to shop at Divali Nagar but not to pay property taxes”. Cleverly inciting the base.
This degradation of facts is the same as Andy Johnson’s unfounded claim (immediately echoed in another online vehicle) that a PNM politician was a prominent member of the Summit of People’s Organisation (SOPO). Morris Marshall was not a SOPO leader, and the PNM never joined the SOPO. Both Fr Clarke and David Abdulah also went on record before the enquiry to affirm that Abu Bakr’s move blindsided SOPO, which was unaware of the planned 1990 action. Who is singing for supper?
Our media should consider the regret of Les Moonves (CBS chairman) and Jeff Zucker (CNN president) over former US president Donald Trump when they consider how they covered the outbursts that try to justify this dangerous behaviour. Basdeo Panday said it best, “It is going to get worse until we hit rock bottom, and when it does, it will explode in violence.” Does our media want blood on their hands?