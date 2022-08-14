The moving bar

When I was a medical student, a few odd years ago, being a senior doctor meant getting a sub-specialty degree, having a great deal of experience, and knowing a large amount of medical information.
Our senior doctors at those times were our professors and specialty consultants. As students we would huddle around the senior doctor patient duo during ward rounds, to observe how to examine, how to show respect for the patient and how to put that data together to get an appropriate differential diagnosis and a plan. I distinctly remember Prof Courtenay Bartholomew who would saunter along the ward with his lanky frame. Sometimes he would stretch into a chair and with the faintest hint of a smile at the corners of his mouth, you could see he was not only enjoying and savouring the academia but also the thrill of watching the students put the puzzle together and hopefully having that light bulb moment where the diagnosis and issue list were found at the intersection of the patient history, physical examination, psychosocial situation, and direct patient interaction.
But that was then. I went on to get the experience, the sub-specialty degree, and the clinical knowledge but by then the bar had moved. Now in addition, to be a true senior doctor, I had to know about leadership and administration. Now, it was not just about the patient, but I had to actively train and mentor the medical, nursing, and administrative arm so they themselves could perform and produce better, and in turn, provide a higher degree of patient care. This shifting of the bar was not just with the medical field, but with other career lines and the general corporate world. Previously the baseline for an entry job was five O’Levels then it moved to a University degree, then a Master’s degree. For professionals who already had the specific qualifications, it was suddenly necessary to have an MBA no matter what your field. One had to read wider and do short courses. It was all about the wider and deeper dive. There was a demand for a wider knowledge base that incorporated business, corporate, human resources, law, and psychological concepts. The various fields were fluid and merging.
Now when I was assessing persons in interviews, I had to learn that Intelligence Quotient (IQ), the parameter with which to measure intelligence, was now taken over by Emotional Quotient (EQ) which was now supposed to be the real marker of intelligence. So maybe I instead had to look for juniors with a higher EQ. IQ officially is the total score from a set of standardised tests designed to assess human intelligence and general cognitive ability. It also measures the ability to reason and solve problems. An average IQ score is probably 100 and anything above 130 is high. EQ is the ability to blend thinking and feeling into making accurate and optimal decisions. It is like taking IQ and adding the psychosocial and emotional component. With EQ you manage and understand your emotions and yourself and apply that to the world around you.
There are supposedly five original components: self-regulation, self-awareness, empathy, motivation, and social skills. EQ is a significant factor with leadership, communication, stress management and mentorship. Since human beings are social creatures that require social connections, EQ was deemed the real true marker of human intelligence. Then came AQ, Adaptive Intelligence, which is now supposed to be the true parameter. AQ is the ability to change yourself to better fit the environment, shape the environment to better suit your needs or find a new environment better suited. AQ allows us to adapt to current problems and anticipate future problems of real-world environments.
When I was doing team building, I had to learn about using the Johari window for team development, to make your staff reflect, reassess, and improve. The Johari window is a technique used to help persons better understand their relationship with themselves and others, especially other work colleagues. The window consists of four segments or panes of human interaction: open, hidden, blind, unknown. The open section is what is known about the person and also by other colleagues. The blind section is what the colleagues think about the person that he or she may not know about themselves.
The hidden section is what the person knows about themselves but is unknown to the others. The unknown section is what is unknown about the person by themselves and also others. The point is to do repeated team Johari window exercises over the years to expand the open window and reduce the hidden and blind windows. This allows for team bonding and growth. The unknown window is for self-discovery, observation by others and uncovering of hidden talents.
Then there was more. How about the known unknown matrix. How about the three types of argumentative appeals of ethos, pathos, logos. There seemed to be no end. But there is no choice really. With every generation, the available knowledge is increasing exponentially. To be a true senior anything, one has to continue learning and adapting and trying to keep pace with the expanding world. As the bar continues to move, the trick though is to have fun and stretch back, always with a hint of a smile.
Dr Joanne F Paul is a Lecturer, a Paediatric Emergency Specialist, and a member of TEL institute