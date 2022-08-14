The moving bar

AT the current rate of 1.55 murders a day for the year, Trinidad and Tobago is tragically on course to break the 2008 record of 547 murders. If the current trend holds, the number will exceed 560.

As the body count rises, neither the Police Service nor the Government is showing any capacity for mounting an effective response. Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob looks like a man trying his best but overwhelmed by the task. On the Government side, the Prime Minister has declared crime a public health emergency and mandated a team of senior public servants to define the problem and develop a plan of action.