The Musk of Twitter

Angry, appalled, frightened, horrified and sad are some of the emotions I feel by the revelations of the Sabga report not ever being acted upon.

As I continue to follow this story closely, I have become more confused than ever as to the purpose of shelving such horrific findings and who is being protected. I even read that a so-called respectable child rights activist who was a member of the Sabga committee had a copy of the report, and after so long is now willing to share it through her attorney.