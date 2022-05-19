The Musk of Twitter

When Twitter announced in April of this year that it would sell its company to Elon Musk for US$44 billion, I let out an audible groan. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO and the current richest man in the world is the latest billionaire to signal intentions of expanding their global influence.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing fundamentally against anyone choosing to spend their money in any particular way—except when it could potentially affect others negatively. Musk’s intended acquisition of Twitter threatens the spread of misinformation and disinformation, under the guise of free speech. The most recent news involving the acquisition reveals that Musk has paused his purchase until Twitter proves that under five per cent of its users are fake or spam accounts.
Although the deal has halted, Musk’s intention to own the social media platform is cause for concern. He has promised to boost free speech and democracy through his acquisition, even going so far as to say he would reverse the ban on former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account.
The power and influence that a billionaire such as Musk can derive from owning a social media platform has already been seen with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose Facebook company has been guilty of multiple privacy-breach scandals, including the 2018 Cambridge Analytica one which revealed that the data of tens of millions of Facebook users was harvested for ad targeting during the 2016 US election. Last year, Facebook changed its name to Meta to signify Zuckerberg’s ambition to control the “metaverse”.
While Facebook is the most popular social media platform in Trinidad and Tobago, and therefore poses the greatest threat to the spread of misinformation and disinformation, a Musk-owned Twitter presents equal threat. Despite ranking as the fourth most popular social media platform used in T&T from April 2021-2022, behind Facebook (76 per cent), Pinterest (seven per cent) and Instagram (seven per cent), Twitter (four per cent) still has the potential to impact the kinds of information users absorb. Although Twitter’s user base globally is smaller than Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, it has the power to promote dominant narratives in politics and, most recently, in public health. Musk, in a tweet (ironically), proclaimed himself to be a “free speech absolutist”. However, the line separating free speech from propaganda is very thin, as the billionaire has proven.
Apart from Musk’s promise to reverse Trump’s Twitter ban, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, at the height of the pandemic, again tweeted: “The coronavirus panic is dumb” (March 2020); and, later that month, “Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April.” If the purchase of Twitter is finalised, expect more of such reckless tweets by Musk, in the name of free speech. Despite attempts by Twitter to remove blatant forms of misinformation, Musk’s philosophy of free speech will serve to call facts and truth into greater question. What this means for us, even on our tiny island and even with less than five per cent usage of Twitter, is greater vigilance when it comes to fact-checking our information.
As if undermining the Covid-19 pandemic wasn’t bad enough, Musk also has a history of downplaying other serious issues, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last month, he tweeted: “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat, Stakes are Ukraine.” Musk’s signature brand of tactless humour typifies Twitter. Expect the platform to be even worse under his ownership.
The Covid-19 pandemic did a lot to reveal the consequences of unchecked information passed off as facts. Donald Trump, before his Twitter ban, was a major proponent of drawing attention to himself, and his ideologies, through Twitter. Musk’s intention for Twitter is to double down on the kinds of free speech seen with Trump. We would do well to maintain scepticism about social media with a possible Musk acquisition of Twitter.
—The author is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
