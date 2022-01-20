The ‘MV Ocean Pelican’ pappyshow

Section 12 of the Liquor Licence Act Chapter 84:10 (“the Act”) states, “A licence shall only authorise the person to whom it is granted to carry on the licensed trade in one set of premises to be specified in the licence, and the whole of the premises must be adjoining...”
According to newspaper reports, which are not denied or contradicted by Mr Adrian Scoon and/or Ocean Sweetness Limited, the licence relied on by Mr Scoon to lawfully sell alcohol on his floating restaurant in the ocean is with respect to premises situated at No 25 Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain. By no stretch of the imagination the floating restaurant anchored at Chaguaramas can be deemed adjoining premises. Was the MV Ocean Pelican vessel, anchored at sea, licensed premises under the Act? Or were premises situated at 25 Queen’s Part West the licensed premises? If the only licensed premises are with respect to 25 Queen’s Park West, and there is no restaurant existing at that address, then those responsible for issuing the said licence have a lot to answer.
Section 48 of the Act states, “...no person shall deal in, retail, sell, expose for sale, offer for sale or have in his possession or on his premises for purpose of sale, any intoxicating liquor, unless duly authorised by a licence under an Act...” If the advertised “Seaside Brunch Party”, at $450 per person, included alcoholic beverages, the said Section states, “any person so offending...” shall incur a penalty of $10,000 in the case of “spirits” and $5,000 in other cases. In any event, “ALL such intoxicating liquor shall be forfeited”.
Are we to believe that the investigating officers in the Police Service, after 25 days and counting, cannot find answers to these simple and straightforward questions? Or do we need taxpayers to pay hefty fees for the advice of senior counsel? Perhaps the Attorney General can offer another unsolicited, free legal opinion to the police.
Further, Section 48 (2) of the act empowers, “Any Officer, without warrant, may arrest and detain any person who unlawfully deals in, retail, sells, exposes for sale or offers for sale... any intoxicating liquor... and may take any such person so arrested before a magistrate to be dealt with according to the law.” Why is no one yet before a magistrate after all this time?
Section 49 of the act further states, “If any person receives, buys or procures any intoxicating liquor from a person not having authority to sell or deliver the same, he shall incur a penalty of four thousand dollars.” It will be interesting to see whether or not the 100-odd paying guests attended an alcohol-free “Seaside Brunch Party”. The penalty for participating in consuming alcoholic beverages on unlicensed premises by unauthorised persons carries a fine of $4,000.
Should the subject special restaurant licence not be applicable to the premises of MV Ocean Pelican, then public health regulations would have also been breached. Remember these zesser parties—people who were rounded up by heavily armed, masked police officers, arrested, and promptly hauled before the courts?
For a law that is simple, clear and easily enforceable, one is baffled as to the need for the police to interview the Minister of Finance; the police issuing warrants for certain electronic devices and passwords; the involvement of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the list seems to never end.
This usually happens when police investigators want to pussyfoot and obfuscate the process to bring about a particular end result. Remember the DCP Hackshaw matter? Or the $22 million that walked out of the Maloney Police Station? Investigations are still ongoing, with no end in sight.
This lengthy and seemingly complicated investigative process only makes sense if other criminal charges are being investigated, such as misbehaviour in public office by high-ranking persons in the Attorney General’s office and/or in the Police Service or the chairman and members of the Licensing Committee for the relevant district. If this is so, it is most welcomed. But this offence, or any other like offence, has nothing to do with possible violations under the Act and/or the public health regulations.
It is not, therefore, without merit that the vast majority of ordinary, law-abiding citizens of our country feel that in many cases the police enforce the law conveniently. There is one law for the rich, privileged and the political elite, and another for the masses.
The acting Commissioner of Police as well as his deputy, after 20 days, eventually admitted that the Attorney General called them personally to “alert” them of the “incident” (the raid, really), on the Pelican, and can only say the “call” or “alert” from the AG was “much like many members of the public!” Really, Mr Jacob? Well, nobody believes that, and you know that as well.
And this very Commissioner of Police, acting or otherwise, has the audacity to question if “someone is trying to undermine the rule of law” after tear-gassing citizens peacefully protesting a legitimate cause, albeit possibly in breach of the health regulations and/or in violation of a summary offence, and not only turned a blind eye, but actually allowed hundreds to openly and boldly flout the health regulations attending the funeral of Yasin Abu Bakr!
And the acting Commissioner of Police wants to know “if someone” is undermining the rule of law? The Commissioner must surely be joking.
—The author is an
attorney-at-law