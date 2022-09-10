The myth of ‘Me, Myself and I’

Our teachers’ day of “rest and reflection” is entirely unsurprising. It is the natural outcome of events that began in the 1980s. The chickens have come home to roost.
But even now, we, the society, are unprepared to confront the significant issues. We are stuck at “we want we money now!” There is an unwillingness to wrestle with the philosophical issues about how we structure our economy and country. We forget our history, at our risk.
As a prelude to the ’70s Revolution, one should remember that between 1960 and 1964, there were 230 strikes involving more than 70,000 workers. In the aftermath of the ‘70s Revolution, State enterprises were set up to “control the commanding heights” of the economy. This action sprung from the PNM’s Chaguaramas Declaration of 1970, where the party rejected liberal capitalism and proposed strong state participation in the economy and a focus on national sovereignty. The founding dates of the National Petroleum Company, the nationalisation of Shell and the creation of the National Gas Company stand silent witnesses to this period (1972-74).
But by the ‘80s, the country moved seamlessly to what may be called “neo-liberalism”—a most selfish approach to living. The individual became the strategic cornerstone. As Margaret Thatcher preached, “There is no such thing as society.” In other words, “I am okay. See about yourself because I do not care about you.” A steep drop in oil prices brought the International Monetary Fund and its Structural Adjustment Programme. Literally, everything turned ole mas! The country abandoned all its bright economic plans. The country recovered with the rise in oil and gas prices in the 2000s, but we never restarted those development plans nor abandoned our selfishness. We never invested in research and development. One estimate suggests the research budget never rose to one per cent of our national budget. We lived high and did not give a flying fig about tomorrow.
We disembowelled the trade unions, gutted public schools and hospitals, and allowed private enterprise paramountcy. Private security services began to dominate while our established Police Service, starved of resources, became more inefficient. Poverty rose while our money made us world-renowned through the infamous Panama Papers. No, not “our” money, as in belonging for the use and benefit of the working class. That money was only “ours” in origin. It gained wings and went to places unknown for the benefit of those who had fed at the public trough. Ugly monstrosities were our avant-garde homes, and larger vehicles soaked unsuspecting pedestrians. All these were not isolated events; it is a philosophy. We bought into the myth that if we worked harder, we would win. We excused the growing income chasm. We made some irretrievably poor. Now poverty knocks at more doors. Those who sneered at the poor now realise their money is worthless in the jaws of inflation. They can no longer “eat the money” nor buy our usual fare. They are the new “working poor.”
The past “winners” were admired, but few tried to understand the system that allows the minority to prosper. Instead, those who were “unsuccessful” were chastised and shamed. It was all their fault. The milk of human kindness was in short supply. Nobody paused. Flying to Miami was the norm. Our governments fed us baubles to keep us happy, even as some in the high places helped themselves to enormous wealth. “Money was no problem” was re-written large. We were trust fund babies, living on oil and gas “rent.” No hard work.
We gave up our business class seats to Jamaican artistes while the wretched wannabes robbed to obtain the money to attend the shows. Who cared? Me, Myself and I could buy VIP tickets. We were happier than the proverbial Pappy! Who needed job evaluations to limit the disparities? Life was good.
The music has now stopped. No company is tumbling over the other for new oil and gas discoveries. Covid, supply chain issues, and inflation have brought great uncertainty. What is our response? After an initial halt in household and other private-sector debt, we are again increasing our debt. The temporary rise in gas and oil prices causes us to sing, “better days are here again!” Run de money! Give me de ting!
What short memories we have. Did anyone read the recent Central Bank Financial Stability Report? Why is everything about “me, myself and I”? Will the little kakada help? On what have we been reflecting?
How to change our schools and financial institutions to breed entrepreneurs? The disquieting SEA results? The revamped Post-Primary plan, aka examinations, after two years? A programme developed to help those unprepared and under-performing pupils? Why has the US system recruited 264 teachers from Jamaica but not from us?
Has any trade union reflected on how to change the food supply and inflation dynamic? How do we change the economic system to benefit all? While I wish Dr Rowley every luck on his present mission, our trust fund is unlikely to return to its glory. The choices are stark. Battle each other or save our children. Societal implosion is at our doorstep.